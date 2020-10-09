With district title hopes on the line, Western Dubuque did everything it could to dig itself out of the first-half hole it created.
Decorah proved to have just enough to keep the Bobcats down.
The Vikings defeated WD, 35-21, to clinch a share of the Iowa Class 3A District 3 title on Friday night in Decorah, Iowa.
A Bobcats win would’ve clinched a share of the title. Instead, Decorah shares the title with West Delaware, which defeated Waterloo East on Friday.
Western Dubuque (4-3) started off in a 14-0 hole through the first quarter. Garrett Baumhover connected with Tommy DeSollar to cut the Bobcats’ deficit to 14-7 at halftime. DeSollar and Baumhover hooked up again in the third quarter for a 21-13 deficit, and their TD in the fourth made it 28-20 Vikings with just over 7 minutes left.
Decorah responded with a late TD run to put the game out of reach.
West Delaware 62, Waterloo East 6 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks’ win put them in the mix for a share of the Iowa Class 3A District 3 title. West Delaware finished 6-1 overall.
Cascade 42, Durant 41 (OT) — At Durant, Iowa: The Cougars were down, 35-20, with 5:51 left in regulation before rallying to force overtime at 35-all. Cascade then scored first in OT to go up, 42-41. Durant scored and went for 2, which was intercepted in the end zone by Jack Menster to seal the win. The victory moved Cascade (5-2) into a tie with Dyersville Beckman for the Iowa Class 1A District 5 title.
Bellevue 42, East Buchanan 22 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Jacob Waller caught a 45-yard touchdown in the first half and had TD runs of 76 and 42 yards in the third quarter to lift the Comets (3-2) to a regular-season-ending win.
Edgewood-Colesburg 44, Maquoketa Valley 14 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings carried a 34-8 halftime lead to victory and sealed a perfect season. Ed-Co finished 7-0 to cap the regular season.
Camanche 42, Maquoketa 7 — At Camanche, Iowa: Kannon Coakley connected with Caiden Atienza in the second quarter for the Cardinals’ only score. Maquoketa closed the regular season at 2-3.
Wapsie Valley 49, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles’ two-game winning streak was snapped by seventh-rated Wapsie Valley. Clayton Ridge capped the regular season at 2-5.
WISCONSIN
Mineral Point 69, Platteville 7 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers had their highest-scoring game yet to improve to 3-0. The Hillmen are still seeking a win and draw unbeaten River Valley next week.
Belmont 56, Williams Bay 12 — At Williams Bay, Wis.: The Braves returned from a week-long quarantine hiatus to earn their second victory of the season in eight-man football. Belmont is now 2-0.
River Valley 31, Lancaster 28 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows suffered in a close one and were handed their first loss of the season. Up next is a road contest with Dodgeville.
Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0 — At Livingston, Wis.: Three weeks in and the Panthers (0-3) are still searching for a win, which they’ll hope to get at Luther next week.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Splinter, Coohey crack top-25 — At West Des Moines: Dubuque Wahlert’s Nick Splinter is tied for 20th with a 9-over opening round and teammate Will Coohey is tied for 25th at 10-over through Round 1 of the Iowa Class 4A state golf meet at Des Moines Golf and Country Club. The meet concludes today. The Golden Eagles as a team are in 12th place with a 342 overall score.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Kelsi Chambers had 10 kills to lead the Pride as they dropped a close one at home, 28-26, 25-20 and 25-21.