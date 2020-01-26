One of Jim Blaine’s favorite coaching adages is “you can’t win until you find a group of guys you can lose with.”
His group on the Clarke men’s basketball team has done an awful lot of winning lately.
Keith Johnson scored a game-high 21 points with five 3-pointers and Josh Meier added 16 points on 6 of 8 shooting as the Pride never trailed in their 70-61 win over Missouri Valley on Saturday in the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.
The win was Clarke’s 10th in its last 11 games dating all the way back to Dec. 5. Their one loss during that stretch was on a last-second tip-in against Graceland on Jan. 8. Since then, the Pride (14-6, 10-4 Heart of America Conference) have rattled off four straight victories, catapulting them to second in the Heart standings. Their play has garnered votes in the NAIA national poll.
“I’m willing to lose with these guys because they get it,” said Blaine, the former Benton High coach now in his sixth season with Clarke. “They’re practicing hard. They play hard. They play together, so when we lose, it’s disappointing to lose, but I’m never disappointed in them.
“How do you keep going? You just do it one day at a time. You get out of bed and come to practice at 7 o’clock tomorrow. You watch a little video, go play Monday — that’s the only way to do it. It’s really hard to be good and these guys are discovering that, learning from it and they’ve accepted that challenge.”
After the teams played to an 18-18 tie midway through the first half, Keith and Xavier Johnson (no relation) traded 3s to give the Pride the lead for good, 24-18. The Vikings (10-9, 7-7) inched within 27-25 before a pair of nice finishes in the lane from bench players LaVeechie Williams and Gabe Shields gave Clarke a 31-25 lead at the halftime break.
Keith Johnson then opened the second half with a lay-in, and the Pride used an 11-4 run to build their lead into double digits to start the second half. They used another 10-point spurt for their largest lead of the game, 57-36, with 8:07 remaining.
A sophomore from Dubuque Hempstead, Keith Johnson ranked ninth in NAIA with 59 3-pointers made entering Saturday. Alongside the former Mustang, all five of Clarke’s starters are averaging 10 or more points per game.
“We just have so many people who can create on the offensive end,” said Keith Johnson, who also pulled down eight rebounds, second among Pride players behind Nick Marshall’s 11. “If everybody’s locked in on defense, you’re going to have a really hard time beating us. Posts, guards — any one of us can go off at any time.”
Missouri Valley made things interesting in the closing minutes, scoring 12 straight points to cut their deficit within 57-48 with 4:30 to play. But the Vikings could never quite crack Clarke.
Meier’s two-handed dunk through traffic sparked a six-point Pride run, building their lead back to 67-52 with under 3 minutes left, and Missouri Valley couldn’t get shots to fall late to keep up.
Darius Lasley finished with 13 points for Clarke. Casey Cody-Jackson and Mason Schlotzhauer led the Vikings with 11 points apiece.
The upcoming schedule will be the ultimate test for the Pride’s hot streak with a pair of road games next week. After Mount Mercy on Monday comes No. 3 William Penn, the team that beat Clarke on Dec. 5 before the Pride embarked on their latest stretch of wins.
“We just need to stay locked in,” Meier said. “Take it one game at a time.”