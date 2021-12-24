IOWA CITY — The Hawkeyes aren’t taking any chances during bowl preparation.
Not with the way last year’s finish was taken away. Definitely not with the current state of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Obviously you’ve got to be smart, and I think we’ve been doing that all season,” Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum said. “COVID is here to stay … and at the end of the day you don’t know who has it sometimes. But I think we’re being smart with who we’re hanging around with and I think that’s the most important thing. At the end of the day, we have an opportunity to go down to a great bowl and play a great team, so we’re all looking forward to that and nobody wants to mess that up.”
No. 15-ranked Iowa is set to take on No. 22 Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day in Orlando, Fla.
The Hawkeyes had their final two games last season wiped out by COVID-19 issues in their opponents’ programs, first Michigan pulled out of a Big Ten championship week crossover game, then Missouri was forced to withdraw from the Music City Bowl matchup.
“It sucked. We put in the work and we were ready to go. We had to stay here for Christmas, couldn’t be with our families and then we hear it gets canceled,” Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss said. “It kind of sucked for us, but it happens. It’s part of how this whole thing is playing out. You don’t know. You have to take every day like it’s your last.”
So far this year, Texas A&M has been forced to withdraw from its bowl game and the University of Miami football program is in COVID protocols, according to reports.
All of those scenarios have led to the Hawkeyes forming their own type of bubble as the Citrus Bowl approaches.
And Kentucky isn’t Iowa’s only opponent in the coming days.
“That’s one of the things that Coach Ferentz has kind of been telling us, we kind of have two opponents right now. You have Kentucky and then you have the virus,” Moss said. “With what happened to Texas A&M, we don’t want that to happen. Especially because last year we weren’t able to play in our bowl game. It’s just kind of battling, bowl prep getting ready for Kentucky but also being aware of the virus and making sure that we can play.”
The Hawkeyes are appearing in their 34th bowl game and are playing in the Citrus Bowl — formerly the Capital One Bowl — for the second time in program history. The Hawkeyes beat LSU, 30-25, on Drew Tate’s last-second touchdown pass to Warren Holloway in the 2005 Capital One Bowl.
Ferentz is one bowl win away from tying former Penn State coach Joe Paterno for the most bowl victories (10) as a member of the Big Ten Conference. Ferentz is 9-8 in bowl games at Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won each of their last three.
Iowa takes a 15-game non-conference winning streak into the game. The Hawkeyes lead the country with a school-record 24 interceptions. They are third nationally with 30 takeaways.
Iowa has never played Kentucky, which is coached by former Hawkeye Mark Stoops.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Linderbaum said. “Coach Stoops obviously has a big family background here in the Iowa program. I don’t know the last time Kentucky had a 10-win season and that’s going to be something they’re going to be trying to do. They’ve played well this season and the SEC is obviously a tough conference. We’re looking forward to it.”