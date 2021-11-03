Liv Schulte floored 16 kills and added eight digs as second-seeded West Delaware held back feisty No. 7 Unity Christian, 25-18, 25-16, 20-25, 26-24, in an Iowa Class 3A state quarterfinal on Tuesday at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Hawks (41-5) advanced to today’s state semifinals at 2 p.m. to face either No. 3 Sheldon (27-5) or No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-6). West Delaware has reached the state semifinals in back-to-back seasons and finished state runner-up last fall.
Brooke Krogmann added 10 kills and two blocks for the Hawks. Jaci Bries provided eight kills, while Carlee Smith delivered 43 assists, 12 digs and four kills. Kayla Felton finished with seven kills and seven digs.
West Delaware rolled in the first two sets of the match, and appeared to be heading for a sweep, before the Knights (28-5) rallied and sent the match to a fourth set. Unity winning the third set was the first set the Hawks have dropped in the postseason after sweeping through regionals.
While tight throughout, Unity pushed out to leads on multiple occasions in the fourth and after a Gracie Schoonhoven kill, the Knights held a 20-17 advantage in hopes of sending the match to a deciding fifth set.
But the Hawks responded with a crucial 9-4 run to close the match and advance. A couple of Unity errors got the ball rolling, then Schulte and Krogmann delivered kills. The Knights were on the brink with a 24-21 lead, but West Delaware rattled off five straight for the rally. Felton, Krogmann and Bries closed out the victory with a trio of points on blocks.