It is only one game, but Cuba City’s offense looks to be in mid-season form.
The Cubans (1-0) plated 15 runs over the first three frames, as they routed Boscobel, 16-3, in five innings in their season opener Tuesday in Cuba City, Wis.
Mason Reefe went 2-for-4 with two doubles, Max Lucey went 2-for-3, and Kobe Vosberg homered and earned the victory on the mound.
Southwestern 10, Darlington 4 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Wildcats plated five seventh-inning runs to bust open a tight contest. Colson Splinter had two hits and Peerson Kephart homered to lead Southwestern.
Pecatonica 7, Potosi/Cassville 6 — At Potosi, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville couldn’t make up an early deficit despite outhitting Pecatonica 11-5. Levi Hampton led the way with a 3-for-4 night at the plate.
Fennimore 4, Riverdale 3 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles rallied with two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to beat Riverdale. Druw Fifrick and Devin Kreul had two hits apiece for Fennimore.
Prairie du Chien 6, Lancaster 3 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Chase Fisher and Max Amundson had two hits each to lead Praire du Chien past Lancaster
Warren/Stockton 11, River Ridge/Scales Mound 1 — At Warren, Ill.: Ian Broshous went 3-for-3 to lead the Warhawks in a five-inning rout.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 8, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Benton, Wis.: Malia Weber was masterful in the circle, allowing just two hits in seven innings and Jessica Noonan and Aspen Walsh went 2-for-4 to lead Potosi/Cassville to the win.
Belmont 16, River Ridge 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: An 11-run fourth helped the Braves breeze past the Timberwolves.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Beckman takes 3rd — At Manchester, Iowa: Nate Offerman just missed medalist honors with a round of 40 as the Trailblazers (173) placed third in the WaMac East Divisional Meet at Pin Oak Country Club on Monday. Maquoketa (187) finished fifth, but Noah Nabb was the meet’s medalist with a 39. West Delaware (192) came in sixth and was paced by Elias Tibbott’s 41.
Blazers place 2nd —At Waterloo, Iowa:Nate Offerman led Beckman (168) to a runner-up finish in the Columbus Triangular at Gates Park Golf Course. Nick Offerman (43), Thomoas Their (43) and Noah Boge (43) also posted scores.
Cougars 6th — At Riverside, Iowa: Gavin Manternach’s 83 led Cascade (387) to a sixth-place finish at the River Valley Conference Meet at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course. Bellevue (428) placed 14th and was paced by Jensen Wedeking’s round of 96.
GIRLS prep soccer
Galena 3, Rockford Christian Life 2 —At Rockford, Ill.: Maria Kropp netted two goals and Kristin Hall scored another for the Pirates on Monday.
BOYS PREP SOCCER
Bellevue Marquette 8, Anamosa 0 — At Anamosa, Iowa: Ty Kloser scored 4 times and Casron Michels twice as in the Mohawks’ rout.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Dubuque 9-7, Rockford 8-2 — At Dubuque: Lauren Brown, Morgan Turnmire, Rachel Trader and Alyanna Martinez had two hits apiece as the Spartans used a five-run fourth inning to pull away in Game 1. Dubuque (22-14) had 15 hits — including home runs from Brown and Turnmire in the second game — but Rockford salvaged a split.
UW-Whitewater 6-2, UW-Platteville 5-1 — At Platteville, Wis.: Claire Bakkestuen homered, but UW-Whitewater plated two late runs to win the first game. UW-P got six strong innings in the circle from Bakkestuen in Game 2, but managed just four hits.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
UW-Stout 8-8, UW-Platteville 0-7 — At Menominie, Wis.: After being no-hit in the first game, UW-P plated four runs in the first inning of Game 2, but UW-Stout rallied for the sweep. Jonathan Kelso had two hits and a home run in the second game.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wartburg 5, Loras 4 — At Tucker Courts: Eian Coad won his singles match and earned another point in doubles for the Duhawks, but Wartburg claimed the decisive doubles match to earn the win in the American Rivers Conference tournament quarterfinals.