The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has opted for an abbreviated version of its postseason series this year.
There are 196 playoff teams across six divisions, but those teams will play a maximum of two games as the brackets are split into regional playoffs. The state will crown 49 regional champions instead of seven state champions like in seasons not contested during a global pandemic.
Twenty-six of the state’s 98 first-round playoff games have already been decided because of virus-related forfeits.
Here is a capsule look at tonight’s area playoff games:
DIVISION 4
WESTBY (0-4) at PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (3-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Prairie du Chien won, 24-17
Outlook — Prairie du Chien has gotten the job done on defense this season. The Blackhawks have allowed 22 or more points just twice this season, meanwhile the Blackhawks’ victories have come in games in which they scored 14, 20 and 14 points. Westby didn’t get to start its season until Oct. 16, but lost all four by 18 or more points. The winner will play Viroqua or Nekoosa for the regional championship.
TH prediction — Prairie du Chien 21, Westby 13
DIVISION 5
LA CROSSE AQUINAS (3-3) AT DARLINGTON (4-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Aquinas won, 14-0
Outlook — Darlington’s offense has run for 1,143 yards and 14 touchdowns this year, helping the Redbirds average 30.2 points per game. Darlington has thrown for 552 yards and eight scores. Aquinas averages 27 points per game with an offense that has run for 790 yards and thrown for 622 with 22 combined touchdowns. The winner will play Lancaster or Melrose-Mindoro in the regional championship game.
TH prediction — Darlington 32, Aquinas 27
MELROSE-MINDORO (4-2) at LANCASTER (4-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Flying Arrows average 25.6 points per game this season, but have alternated wins and losses since a season-opening two-game winning streak. Melrose-Mindoro averages just 16.1 points per game and was held scoreless last week to end a four-game winning streak. The winner plays either Darlington or La Crosse Aquinas for the regional championship.
TH prediction — Lancaster 27, Melrose-Mindoro 16
PALMYRA-EAGLE (2-5) at MINERAL POINT (5-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Mineral Point is motivated to win this postseason after falling short a year ago and the offense hasn’t missed a beat. The Pointers are averaging 46 points per game and have run for 1,405 yards and 18 touchdowns. Point has thrown for 929 yards and 10 TDs. Palmyra-Eagle averaged just 17.7 points per game but has run for 1,309 yards and 16 touchdowns. The winner will play either Cambridge or Waterloo in the regional championship game.
TH prediction — Mineral Point 42, Palmyra-Eagle 16
DIVISION 6
DE SOTO (3-0) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (4-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — These teams were scheduled to meet Oct. 2, but the game was eventually canceled. Potosi/Cassville averages 34.2 points per game behind a balanced offense. The Chieftains have run for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns with 856 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. De Soto, which has not played since Oct. 23, averaged 28.7 points behind an offense that averages more than 200 rushing yards per game. The winner will play either Highland or River Ridge for the regional championship.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22
HIGHLAND (6-0) at RIVER RIDGE (4-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — These teams were originally scheduled to meet Oct. 30, but the game was canceled. River Ridge is scoring just about 31 points per game this season. The Timberwolves have run for 1,328 yards and 17 touchdowns to go along with 648 passing yards and 10 scores through the air. Highland averaged 35.5 points per game behind an offense that has run for 1,007 yards and 15 touchdowns and thrown for 1,144 yards and 14 scores. The winner will play either Potosi/Cassville or De Soto for the regional championship.
TH prediction — River Ridge 36, Highland 34