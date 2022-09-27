Beckman Catholic (4-1) returned to The Associated Press’ Iowa Class 1A football rankings this week, checking in at No. 9 after an 89-0 victory over Postville on Friday night.
Dubuque Wahlert (4-1) remained at No. 7 in Class 2A after routing North Fayette Valley, 48-14.
Western Dubuque (3-2) was the only other area program to earn a spot in the rankings, receiving three votes in Class 4A.
There were two new No. 1-ranked teams, including former Dubuque Wahlert coach Travis Zajac’s Grundy Center team, which overtook Britt West Hancock for the top spot in Class A.
West Branch ascended to the top spot in Class 1A after Van Meter suffered its first loss of the season last week.
Pleasant Valley (Class 5A), Council Bluffs Lewis Central (4A), Humboldt (3A), Williamsburg (2A) and Remsen Saint Mary’s (8-player) retained their No. 1 rankings.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
River Ridge (Wis.) 3, Shullsburg 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Elsie Ennis had 42 digs and Taylor Russell added 10 kills, but the Miners (4-13) fell to the unbeaten Timberwolves (18-0), 25-20, 25-20, 25-18.
Darlington 3, Riverdale 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: Aubrey McCarthy delivered 21 assists, four aces and two blocks as the Redbirds swept Riverdale, 25-10, 25-14, 25-13.
Belmont 3, Potosi 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Brooke Traver hit for 16 kills and Manhattyn Udelhofen added 25 digs, but the Chieftains lost a thriller to Belmont, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19, 14-25, 15-7.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans runner-up — At Kansasville, Wis.: Matt McQuillen finished sixth overall with a two-round 71-76—147, leading the University of Dubuque to second place out of 27 teams at the Midwest Region Classic.
