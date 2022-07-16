Western Dubuque and West Delaware left very little doubt on their way to next week’s Iowa Class 3A state baseball tournament.
The No. 6-ranked Bobcats earned the No. 1 seed in Substate 3 and outscored their three opponents by a combined 22-3 without leaving Farley Park. And the No. 7-ranked Hawks didn’t allow a single run in three Substate 4 contests, also all at home.
Here is a capsule look at next week’s state tournament:
Site — Duane Banks Baseball Stadium, University of Iowa campus
Monday’s quarterfinals — No. 1 Davenport Assumption (30-6) vs No. 8 Pella (23-14), 11:30 a.m.; No. 4 West Delaware (32-10) vs. No. 5 Independence (29-11), 2 p.m.; No. 3 Council Bluffs Lewis Central (31-3) vs. No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton (30-11), 5 p.m.; No. 2 Western Dubuque (29-11) vs No. 7 Winterset (16-14), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s semifinals — 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s championship — 5 p.m.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
How they got here — The Bobcats blanked Crestwood, 8-0, in the first round; beat Benton Community, 9-2, in the semifinals; and took out Clear Creek-Amana, 5-1, in Wednesday’s final.
Hitting leaders — Garrett Kadolph (.435, 54-for-124, 16 doubles, 7 home runs, 48 RBIs), Jake Goodman (.387, 48-for-124, 11 doubles, 1 home run, 22 RBIs), Caleb Klein (.381, 45-for-118, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 35 RBIs), Isaac Then (.381, 48-for-126, 14 doubles, 1 home run, 34 RBIs), Nick Bryant (.373, 28-for-75, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 18 RBIs), Brett Harris (.322, 39-for-121, 9 doubles, 24 RBIs), Bryn Vantiger (.303, 33-for-109, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 21 RBIs), Tucker Nauman (.300, 33-for-110, 6 doubles, 28 RBIs), Jack Clemens (.283, 30-for-106, 15 RBIs), Colton McIlrath (.257, 9-for-35, 4 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Then (7-0, 1.69 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 49 2/3 innings), Nauman (7-2, 3.87 ERA, 42 strikeouts, 47 innings), Ryan Klostermann (4-4, 3.98 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 44 innings), Nathan Roling (3-2, 2.90 ERA, 39 strikeouts, 41 innings), Goodman (2-2, 2.59 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 27 innings), Connor Maiers (2-1, 5.60 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 20 innings), Zach Gehl (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 19 innings).
Outlook — The Bobcats are making their sixth appearance in the summer state tournament, all under head coach Casey Bryant and all since the 2005 season. They finished second in 2006. Western Dubuque returned to state for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 2018-19. The Bobcats have outscored their opponents, 296-160. They own a .345 team batting average and 3.29 team ERA. Despite the No. 2 seed, Western Dubuque faces perhaps the toughest first-round task in Winterset’s Justin Hackett — a Texas Christian University recruit who has gone 6-4 with a 0.84 ERA and 119 strikeouts in just 58 innings of work.
WEST DELAWARE
How they got here — The Hawks earned the No. 3 seed in Substate 4 but hosted all three games because of upsets to No. 2-seeded Solon and No. 1-seeded Dubuque Wahlert in the first two rounds. West Delaware opened with a 5-0 victory over Mount Vernon; blanked Maquoketa, 6-0; and ousted De Witt Central, 3-0, in the final.
Hitting leaders — Kyle Cole (.369, 45-for-122, 11 doubles, 1 triple, 26 RBIs), Peyton Aldrich (.345, 30-for-87, 1 double, 10 RBIs), Will Ward (.342, 39-for-114, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 5 home runs, 23 RBIs), Luke Kehrli (.340, 33-for-97, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 39 RBIs), Lukas Meyer (.339, 40-for-118, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 28 RBIs), Conner Funk (.325, 41-for-126, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 25 RBIs), Isaac Fettkether (.265, 26-for-98, 3 doubles, 21 RBIs), Tyrus Werner (.222, 26-for-117, 4 doubles, 13 RBIs).
Pitching leaders — Funk (5-2, 1.88 ERA, 54 strikeouts, 52 innings), Kehrli (5-2, 2.70 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings), Robert Reeder (5-2, 2.02 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 41 2/3 innings), Aldrich (6-0, 1.35 ERA, 30 strikeouts, 41 1/3 innings), Meyer (4-1, 2 saves, 3.64 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Sam Niles (2-2, 4.61 ERA, 18 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Brent Yonkovic (2-0, 0.50 ERA, 22 strikeouts, 14 innings), Cole (0-0, 5 saves, 2.03 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 10 1/3 innings).
Outlook — No. 7-ranked West Delaware will be making its eighth appearance in the state tournament and first since the 2008 season, one year after the Hawks won the only baseball state title in school history. The Hawks have outscored their opponents, 290-137, and own a .294 team batting average and 2.72 team ERA. West Delaware split a WaMaC Conference doubleheader with Independence on May 23. The Hawks won the opener, 5-1, and lost the nightcap, 5-4.
