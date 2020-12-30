Brynlee Nelson scored 16 points and Sophia Faulkner added 11 points as the Fennimore girls basketball team pulled away from Southwestern, 59-41, on Tuesday in Fennimore, Wis.
The Golden Eagles used a 24-14 run in the first half to take the advantage at halftime, then added a 35-27 stretch through the second half to pull away.
Southwestern was led by Hannah Lacey’s 13 points.
Dodgeville 54, Darlington 40 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Cayla Golackson led a balanced Redbirds attack with 10 points, but Darlington couldn’t quite rally in the second half against Dodgeville.
Belmont 71, Argyle 70 (OT) — At Belmont, Wis.: Kennedy Howell scored 23 points and Tori Nodolf added 22 points as the Braves got the game to overtime and outscored Argyle, 7-6, in the extra period to squeeze out a win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Platteville 44, Black Hawk 27 — At Platteville, Wis.: Devin Digman scored 18 points, Wyatt Heer added 11, and the Hillmen locked down on the defensive end to improve to 2-5.
Dodgeville 54, Boscobel 52 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Tarek Fischer scored 14 points, but the Bulldogs lost a close game on the road.