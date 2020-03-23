After 53 years of coaching basketball, what else could there possibly be for Jerry Petitgoue to learn?
Decades spent mastering this game seemed to all to come together for the Cuba City coach this year. The Cubans blitzed through the regular season with a 22-0 record. Three games into the Wisconsin Division 4 playoffs, Cuba City faced down SWAL rival Darlington for a third time.
Following their 55-48 win over the Redbirds in the sectional semifinals, Petitgoue “knew” this Cubans team was going to win a state championship.
“I felt that if we got by that game, I knew we were going to be state champs. I just knew it,” Petitgoue said. “It was a special, special team.”
Then, out of seemingly nowhere, when things were going better than they ever have in Cuba City, this sport taught Petitgoue a hard lesson — one he thought he learned decades ago:
Take nothing for granted.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association canceled the rest of the basketball season, citing concerns over the global COVID-19 outbreak. The Cubans were just three wins away from claiming their first title in 22 years.
Petitgoue has been around the game long enough to grasp everything there is to know. But he’s never seen anything like this.
“It was a hard pill to swallow, but what is taking place, they made the only decision they could to fight this terrible, terrible virus, and hopefully we can get through it without substantial loss of life,” said Petitgoue, calling this year’s Cubans the most talented team he’s ever coached. “It puts sports in perspective. We love them, they’re great, but in this particular crisis, they made the right decision. Even though it was a tough pill to swallow.”
Petitgoue is the Telegraph Herald boys basketball coach of the year for the 2019-20 season for guiding one of the most successful seasons there’s been in the Tri-States in recent memory. The Cubans finished the season champions of the SWAL, undefeated overall at 25-0. It’s the only time Cuba City has ever closed out the season undefeated in Petitgoue’s 49 years at the helm.
The team spent the entire year ranked No. 1 in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. They scored the second most points among Wisconsin high schools, regardless of class size. Petitgoue padded his Wisconsin record win total to 963.
The players cleaned up with postseason honors, too. Brady Olson, Brayden Dailey, Jack Misky and Jackson Noll were all-SWAL first team. Dailey and Olson gained first-team Division 4 all-state status, while Noll was honorable mention. And Dailey (a junior NCAA Division I prospect who transferred in from Mineral Point this year) led the conference in scoring and rebounds.
But for all of its glory, an unblemished year didn’t bring with it the usual rewards. Cuba City can’t call itself a state champion, bringing a hollow end to an all-time great Cubans team.
“I have a lot of respect for all of the schools in this area, the bigger schools in Dubuque,” Petitgoue said. “This was a year where probably Cuba City is the best team in the area. We had a special team that could play with other people. That doesn’t happen very often at a small school in a small town. I salute this team and (coach of the year) is a tremendous honor. I’m very humbled.”
Dailey’s transfer to Cuba City signaled big things were on the way for the Cubans. He averaged 22 points per game in his freshman and sophomore seasons with the Pointers, earning first-team all-state honors after his freshman year.
But an unbeaten season was far from certain. This is the SWAL. Conference rivals Darlington, Fennimore and Mineral Point all spent time in the D-4 rankings this season. It’s an annual who’s who of Wisconsin’s elite basketball schools in the division, each of them cannibalizing on one another in the same sectional once postseason arrives.
The Redbirds were ranked sixth when they met the Cubans for their sectional semifinal showdown on March 12. Cuba City was the only team to defeat Darlington, which closed out the season 22-3.
“(SWAL teams) would win most Division 4 conferences in the state,” Olson said. “I think we have the best conference for Division 4 in the state, and that made us better. When you go to Fennimore and Darlington, you can’t just show up and expect to win.”
Petitgoue said that one of his first priorities was making sure Dailey was comfortable and confident in his new surroundings. The coach also asked the 6-foot-6 Dailey — who was known for being a dominant perimeter player at Mineral Point — to work on his play in the post because that’s where Cuba City could use him best.
Dailey flourished with the best season of his already impressive career.
“Right when I came here, it was great from the start,” said Dailey. “Coach was really good at making sure that I was getting friends here and getting along with teammates. I owe coach everything. When I came here, I was more of an outside player, a shooter, kind of scrawny. I put on 40 pounds, went in the post, and developed my game. I never really thought about working on it but him forcing me to made me a better player.”
At 79 years old, Petitgoue is several generations removed from the latest crop of prep players. Yet he’s always mindful of staying relevant to them, adopting newer ways to approach coaching and abandoning some long-held practices that used to be a staple of his program.
That’s different from most older coaches, Olson said. A lot of people in Petitgoue’s position would stick with what’s worked for them for decades. Petitgoue spends his offseasons looking to evolve what the Cubans can do.
“I believe that coach Petitgoue is the best basketball coach that Wisconsin has ever had,” Olson said. “He’s really never stopped thinking of new ways to score. A lot of old coaches would be like ‘This is the way I do it.’ Coach Petitgoue watches YouTube videos all night thinking of ways to get better.”
Heading into this year, for example, Petitgoue knew players like Dailey, Olson and Jackson would enable Cuba City to move up and down the floor fast. So he spent several days at clinics in Rockford, Ill., trying to learn from the best fastbreak coaches in the Midwest.
“I’m a lot more flexible now,” Petitgoue said. “I still have some solid rules that we have in effect. We don’t allow long hair — I wish I had some though. I’m not saying having long hair is bad but I think you need discipline and that’s the way it’s been going back decades.
“There are a lot more important things, though. Maybe my hair rule goes away completely. I’ve found that it’s about the person. I ask myself ‘How would you like to be coached.’ … I look upon my players as my sons and how you would like to bring them up.”
Naturally, one of the biggest questions surrounding Petitgoue at the end of every season is how much he has left in the tank. When the Cubans take the floor next season, he’ll be in his 80s. With this season in the books, his first undefeated year as a varsity coach, there doesn’t seem to be much else left for Petitgoue to achieve.
But Petitgoue said he’s already retired (he left his job as a history teacher 20 years ago). He’s spending his time in quarantine researching how to make Cuba City better next year.
“You never know at this age what tomorrow might bring,” Petitgoue said. “Right now, I think I still know how to coach this team. I’m looking forward to next year and not going any further than that.”
When the Cubans heard that their season was over before it was supposed to end, Petitgoue told his players that there was going to be a lesson in this. They may not know what it is for some time, but one day, they’ll learn from Cuba City’s abrupt end.
It turns out there are still all kinds of things Petitgoue is learning from this game after all, even with 53 years under his belt. He said that the day basketball stops teaching him is the day he’ll know he’s really ready to hang it up as a coach.
“I don’t feel 79 and my enthusiasm for basketball isn’t 79,” Petitgoue said. “I look forward to every season. The day that you stop learning is the day you better get out. But the game is changing so much, that I think I still have a lot to learn.”