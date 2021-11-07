It was a pretty good day to be a Loras Duhawk.
Hours after its men’s soccer team captured the American Rivers Conference tournament title with a win over rival Dubuque and the football team throttled Luther, the women’s soccer team made it a clean sweep with a 4-1 victory over Wartburg in the American Rivers Conference women’s tournament championship match on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
The ninth-ranked Duhawks (18-0-1) claimed their 16th tournament title in program history. A perfect 8-0 run through conference play earned Loras its 14th regular-season conference crown last month. With Saturday’s victory, the Duhawks earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III national tournament beginning next weekend.
“This is a special night,” Loras coach Matt Pucci said. “We gotta enjoy it because this is a full team effort, everybody contributed in their own way and holy cow, what a great way to end it.”
Saturday’s win marked the second time this year the Duhawks defeated the Knights. Loras rallied for a 3-2 road victory on Oct. 20, but to do it much more emphatically in the tournament championship was especially sweet for Pucci.
“They are a great team. I’m sure they’ll be in the (national) tournament as well,” he said. “That’s a great result, 4-1 against a team like that pretty much speaks for itself.”
Wartburg pressed early on in the match, but outside of the first 10 minutes, the Duhawks controlled field possession.
At 24:13, Payton McDonnell recorded the first of her three assists when her corner kick was deflected by Reagan Lindsey and headed into the upper-right corner by Ryleigh O’Brien for a 1-0 lead.
Another beautiful corner by McDonnell at 35:10 was headed home by Hannah Schmitz, who elevated and drove it in at its peak to make it 2-0.
The Duhawks took a commanding 3-0 advantage at 41:27 on, what else, but another perfectly placed corner kick from McDonnell. The junior midfielder curled it from the far corner to Savannah Johnson, who converted to cap off a dominant first half in which Loras outshot Wartburg, 12-2.
With her three assists Saturday, McDonnell now has 47 for her career and is just six shy of Loras’ all-time record.
“It definitely does feel good to contribute in that way, but at the end of the day, my teammates are great about putting away the shots, so it’s a credit to them,” McDonnell said.
Loras will learn its national tournament fate on Monday.
“We’re definitely ready,” McDonnell said. “After COVID and getting knocked out my freshman year, we’re ready to just prove ourselves, make a name for ourselves, and continue this streak. We are enjoying our time together so we don’t want it to end.”