Braden Doyle decided to spend a season in Dubuque to add a smarter, more defensive element to the wide-open style of play that established him an elite hockey prospect.
This weekend, the two styles meshed into dynamic results that keyed a two-game sweep of the Muskegon Lumberjacks.
The 5-foot-11, 164-pound native of Lynnfield, Mass., became the first Fighting Saints defenseman to register a hat trick in the USHL’s Tier I era, which dates to 2010-11. He added an assist and a plus-two rating to earn the league’s defenseman of the week award on Tuesday.
“It was really a no-brainer to come here,” said Doyle, who credited head coach Oliver David and assistants Evan Dixon and Justin Hale for his evolution as a defenseman. “A lot of the recent freshmen who went right from prep school to Division I hockey have struggled, and many of them decide to come back to the USHL. Why rush the process?
“I’ve learned more in the first three months of this season than I’ve learned in all my years of playing hockey. And that’s only going to bring my confidence level up when I get to college next year.”
Doyle, 18, played well enough at Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts the past three seasons to earn a scholarship offer from Boston University and for the Los Angeles Kings to select him in the sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft. His skating ability, vision and hands enabled him to thrive on talent at the prep school level, but he knew that wouldn’t translate to Hockey East without a season in the USHL.
Saints general manager Kalle Larsson said Doyle simply dominated at the prep school level and could do whatever he wanted. The key to adjusting to a higher level was simplifying his game instead of forcing things.
“I knew I had to develop a smarter game, because I was playing more of a high-risk game in prep school and I wasn’t going to be able to get away with as much of that at BU,” Doyle said. “The coaching staff here has taught me how to make smart, quick plays, and it’s nice to know that I don’t have to sacrifice offense. It’s more about recognizing situations and capitalizing on them instead of making high-risk plays.
“This level actually suits my game so much better, because the players around me are better at making plays and at having your back if you decide to jump into the play.”
Doyle currently owns a three-game point streak (three goals, five points) and has points in seven of his last nine games (three goals, 10 points) dating to Nov. 15. He has recorded four goals and 14 points through 20 games this season, which leads Dubuque defenseman and shares fifth in the USHL among blueliners.
“It’s been really neat to see his evolution as a player the last few months,” David said. “The game happens so much quicker at this level, so you have to be responsible defensively. But we’re all comfortable that, if he gets the puck on his stick, he can do something with it.”
But, this weekend’s success even caught Doyle off guard a little bit.
“Dubuque has such a great reputation for developing players, and they’ve always had really good teams, so it surprised me I was the first defenseman to have a hat trick,” Doyle said. “It’s humbling, and it’s an honor. In following the USHL the last few years, I’ve looked up to all the guys who have been named defenseman of the week. It’s kind of surreal to receive that honor myself.”