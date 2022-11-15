Dubuque Hempstead senior Dani Kurth led a group of six area players to receive all-district honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday.
Kurth earned the nod in the Class 5A East district. In Class 4A, Western Dubuque seniors Ella Meyer and Libby Lansing, along with West Delaware senior Alivia Schulte, earned the honors in the Northeast district. In the Class 2A Northeast district, Beckman Catholic senior Jenna Lansing and Clayton Ridge senior Camdyn Deutmeyer received the honors.
Kurth, who will continue her career at NCAA Division II Truman State, fought through an injury this season to lead the Mustangs with 77 blocks, 44 solo, and 39 ace serves. She also added 170 kills and led Hempstead with a kill efficiency of .337. Kurth was tabbed first team in the Mississippi Valley Conference. She ranked 16th in the state last season with 99 blocks, but couldn’t quite reach that total again after missing some time with a leg injury.
“Dani had natural talent from the start of her career at Hempstead, but has also put in countless hours in the offseason to develop her volleyball skills and athletic strength preparing her for these honors,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “She was a huge threat to our opponents, producing great stats this year on offense and defense all while staying mentally tough through injury and adversity. She certainly made an impact on our program and has a bright future ahead of her at Truman State.”
Meyer and Lansing were senior leaders who powered the Bobcats back to the state semifinals for the fourth season in a row.
Meyer was selected as the MVC Valley Division Player of the Year and will continue her career at NCAA Division I Western Illinois. Meyer closed her senior campaign with the most digs in Iowa this season with 675, and added 65 aces. She ended her career with 1,959 digs and led the Bobcats in digs all four seasons.
Lansing was a first-team selection in the MVC Valley Division and closed her senior campaign with 322 kills, 91 blocks, 36 digs and 28 aces. She added 236 kills and a team-high 89 blocks last year as a junior.
Schulte led the Hawks back to the doorstep of state before falling to eventual state runner-up Clear Creek Amana in the regional final. Schulte fronted the Hawks with 338 digs and 52 aces, plus added 269 kills.
Lansing had Beckman Catholic close to a state tournament return before losing in the regional final. Lansing led the Trailblazers this fall with 302 kills and 61 aces, while contributing 131 digs and 39 blocks.
Deutmeyer led the way for Clayton Ridge this season, fronting the Eagles with 193 kills, 35 blocks and 31 aces. She also boasted a team-best kill efficiency of .311.
