Hempstead vs. Western Dubuque volleyball
Dubuque Hempstead’s Dani Kurth hits the ball during a match earlier this season.

 Dave Kettering

Dubuque Hempstead senior Dani Kurth led a group of six area players to receive all-district honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association on Monday.

Kurth earned the nod in the Class 5A East district. In Class 4A, Western Dubuque seniors Ella Meyer and Libby Lansing, along with West Delaware senior Alivia Schulte, earned the honors in the Northeast district. In the Class 2A Northeast district, Beckman Catholic senior Jenna Lansing and Clayton Ridge senior Camdyn Deutmeyer received the honors.

