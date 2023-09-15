POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team found the end zone early and often in Friday night’s 52-6 win over Six Rivers Conference rival Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg.
P/C ran 19 first-half plays that resulted in six touchdowns as the co-op improved to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the Six Rivers.
Potosi/Cassville got a pair of first-half touchdowns from seniors Eli Adams and Braden Fishnick, as well as two from junior Joe Haas. Haas helped attempt to fill the shoes of senior running back Roman Friederick, who suffered a season-ending injury this week. He finished last week’s game with 102 yards on 20 carries.
“We found out yesterday that Roman is out for the year, and that’s a huge loss for our program,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “Those 225-pound running backs don’t grow on trees, and we needed to see how our guys were going to respond without him.”
Potosi/Cassville senior Heath Rauch recovered a Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg fumble on the Knights’ opening possession, giving the ball to P/C on the B/SM/S 29-yard line. A 20-yard pass from Fishnick to Adams moved the ball to the 6-yard line before Haas punched it in for the score. Following a B/SM/S three-and-out, Adams found the end zone for the first time on the second play of the drive for a 45-yard score. He finished the half with five carries for 104 yards.
“It was pretty heartbreaking for us to see Roman go down this week,” Adams said. “We all needed to step up and play hard tonight for him, and our offensive line did a great job of creating some big holes for us.”
Another B/SM/S (1-4, 0-2) turnover put Potosi/Cassville back deep in the Knights’ territory, and also saw them lose starting quarterback Kaden Duerr to a game-ending injury. The Knights brought in freshman Brayden Kilcoyne for the remainder of the game.
“It’s that time of year where it’s so important to stay healthy,” Siegert said. “You hate to see the injuries happen. We were fortunate to have our starters come out and set the table so we were able to give them a second half of rest and allow some younger guys some playing time.”
P/C then scored on the ensuing play on a 20-yard run by Fishnick to put Potosi/Cassville up, 24-0. He ended the half with two carries for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was pretty important for us to keep our heads up after finding out we lost Roman, and to just be really efficient on offense,” Fishnick said. “Our line did a great job, and we just had to keep our foot on the throttle in that first half.”
Fishnick added a 25-yard score to open the second quarter. Potosi/Cassville triggered the running clock on its next possession following a 42-yard score from Adams to put P/C up, 38-0.
They led, 44-0, at the half after a 34-yard score from Haas.
“It was important for us to come out and get this first conference win especially after facing some adversity,” Siegert said. “Every game here on out is a big one for us.”