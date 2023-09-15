Football
Potosi/Cassville’s Braden Fishnick looks for running room during Friday’s game against Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg in Potosi, Wis. Potosi/Cassville won, 52-6.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

POTOSI, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team found the end zone early and often in Friday night’s 52-6 win over Six Rivers Conference rival Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg.

P/C ran 19 first-half plays that resulted in six touchdowns as the co-op improved to 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the Six Rivers.

