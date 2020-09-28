DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A pair of Dubuque County natives will figure prominently into what should be another strong University of Iowa baseball team this spring.
Trace Hoffman, a right-handed pitcher from Cascade, will see extensive use in the back end of the bullpen after deciding to return to the Hawkeyes when COVID-19 cut his senior season short. And Dubuque Senior grad Sam Link’s bat and versatility will lead to plenty of playing time in his second go-round at a freshman season of eligibility.
“We should be an older group, an experienced group, and any time you have an older group, the tendency is to have a great season,” Marty Sutherland, a Cascade native and the Hawkeyes’ associate head coach, said Saturday after the team’s youth camp at the Field of Dreams. “That’s what we’re looking forward to. And we’re going to be counting on both of those guys a lot.”
The Hawkeyes went 10-5 before the season ended abruptly in mid-March. They lost right-handed pitcher Grant Judkins to the Oakland Athletics, but the majority of the roster — including eight seniors — returns in the spring.
Hoffman earned academic all-Big Ten Conference in the spring. He posted a 0-0 record and 2.25 ERA in five appearances before the season ended.
As a junior, Hoffman went 5-2 with a 6.49 ERA in a team-high 29 appearances covering 34 2/3 innings. He spent his first two seasons as an all-conference reliever at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa.
“We’re really excited Trace decided to come back and play his extra year after getting shortchanged his senior year because of COVID,” said Iowa head coach Rick Heller, who owns a 904-703-4 overall record in 34 seasons and has won 214 games in his eight seasons at Iowa. “Trace went out this summer with the intent to throw harder, to be a better pitcher and to throw his slider better. He didn’t just take it for granted that he’d come back and just finish things out.
“He came back with a big velocity jump and more confidence than he had. He was already a confident guy. We’re all really fired up about the kind of year Trace could have. We have a few options at the back end of games, and he’s definitely going to be in one of those roles — either as the set-up guy or the closer. He can do both just fine.”
Link went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in limited action last season and made his first career start against North Carolina State. Primarily a middle infielder, he has been battling a hamstring issue this fall.
“Sam’s a really good hitter and we might experiment with maybe moving him to centerfield, because he does run well, to get his bat in the lineup,” Heller said. “And we have some depth in the middle infield. He was getting some at-bats as a true freshman on a really good team that beat some really good teams, so that shows the kind of trust we have in him.
“All of us are anxious to get Sam to a point where he can catch a break and be injury free and see where he can go. He’s a great kid, a great teammate, a hard worker … all the things you want in a baseball player.”
The kind of guy you can’t keep out of a lineup.
“Sam’s a throwback kid. He’s the kind of player I remember playing with and against when I was playing,” Sutherland said. “He just really loves the game. He’s intuitive about the game. Once he gets his hamstring issue under control, he’s going to make an impact somewhere for us because he’s so versatile.”
The Hawkeyes will have an even bigger Dubuque County influence this season. A handful of players — most notably Lorenzo Elion, Izaya Fullard and Matthew Sosa — drove up from Iowa City and played for local semi-pro teams after most collegiate wooden bat leagues shut down because of the virus.
“It was a great option for them,” Heller said. “They were guys who, for whatever reason, couldn’t go out and play every day or chose not to because of COVID, and it gave them the option to get some games in. I’ve known about the league up here forever, and I have a very high regard for the summer town-team ball that still exists around here. It was good for them to get up here and play and play some tournaments and at least get some at-bats against some quality arms.”