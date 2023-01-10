Hayden Jacobsmeier scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures as Iowa Class 4A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Senior beat Iowa City Liberty, 73-54, on Tuesday at Nora Gymnasium.

Tevin Schultz scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half for the Rams (10-0), who led, 29-23, at the break. Jalen Johnson added 14 points and Jacob Williams had 11.

