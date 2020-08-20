FARLEY, Iowa — Derek Hardin followed a simple game plan for the Prairie League championship game on Wednesday night.
Just keep pounding the strike zone.
Hardin struck out four, walked two and scattered five hits in six innings of work to lead top-seeded Farley to a 6-2 victory over Peosta at Farley Park.
“I just wanted to throw strikes and let the fielders field,” Hardin said. “It was mostly just two-seam fastballs and curveballs. It felt pretty good to have a game like this, but the offense helped a lot. When you have a big lead like we did, you can afford to just throw it over the plate, let them hit it to my guys and they’ll field it for me.”
Farley opened the scoring in the bottom of the first after Tony Anstoetter ripped a one-out double to right-centerfield. He moved up on an Aaron Wulfekuhle single and scored on a wild pitch.
The Hawks stretched the lead to 3-0 an inning later. Aaron Saeugling led off with a base hit, and No. 9 hitter Hardin and leadoff man John Scherrman delivered consecutive two-out RBI singles.
“Any game, you want to jump out to a lead early and put the pressure on them,” Saeugling said. “When you get up a couple of runs, it takes a little pressure off your pitcher so he can go out and throw strikes and let us play defense.
“It feels pretty good to win this one, especially after the season we’ve had. It was good to come out here the last couple of nights and get a couple of good wins. Especially against good teams like Bernard and Peosta. This is a good group of guys, which makes it that much more fun.”
In the third, Farley loaded the bases on consecutive one-out walks to Andy Seabrooke, Craig Kerper and Saeugling. Hunter Westhoff connected for a two-run single up the middle, and Saeugling scored on a balk to make it 6-0.
“You just try to do your part for the team,” Westhoff said. “The pitcher supplies the power, so you just want to make contact. Put the ball in play, and good things happen.
“When you get a lead like that, you can relax and play ball. And the other team has to put a little more effort into trying to make something happen.”
Peosta finally got to Hardin in the top of the fifth. Nolan Baumhover singled and Tucker Nauman walked before Juan Munoz delivered a two-out RBI single and Nate Ramler followed with an RBI double that one-hopped the left-field fence to pull the Cubs within 6-2.
Farley won its second tournament of the summer. The Hawks also won the season-opening Bellevue Tournament.