Galena girls basketball
Buy Now

Galena’s Taylor Burcham drives through the defense of Okawville’s Briley Rhodes (left) and Megan Rennegarbe during the Illinois state semifinals on Thursday.

 Dave Kettering

NORMAL, Ill. — The moment was brief. Probably 30 seconds max.

Largely, it went unnoticed. I was just fortunate enough to have a courtside view.

Recommended for you

Miller’s email address:

danny.miller@thmedia.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.