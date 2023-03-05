NORMAL, Ill. — The moment was brief. Probably 30 seconds max.
Largely, it went unnoticed. I was just fortunate enough to have a courtside view.
As her team reviewed game tapes earlier this week in preparation for Thursday’s Illinois Class 1A state girls basketball semifinal matchup with Okawville, Galena junior Taylor Burcham noticed something peculiar in the crowd.
She spotted it again on Thursday within the Okawville student section.
“There’s a kid in Okawville’s student section who wears a banana costume,” Burcham said following Galena’s 49-31 loss to the Lady Rockets on Thursday. “I had seen him do the same thing when looking at film from their super sectional.”
After a grueling first half in which both sides scratched and clawed for every basket, Burcham and Okawville’s Alayna Kraus stood in close proximity on the court awaiting the start of the third quarter. Instead of the stoned face, laser-focused look one might expect in arguably the biggest game of their prep careers, Burcham decided to take that opportunity to get the scoop on banana man.
“I just said (to Krause), ‘I have a question for you. What’s up with the dude in the banana costume,”’ Burcham asked her competitor.
With a smile, Kraus responded, “He’s done that all year. He comes to all the games and always wears it.”
“That’s dedication,” Burcham said, smiling back.
Witnessing the interaction, initially, it struck me a bit odd in the moment. What could these two foes possibly be laughing about? Why are they even speaking to each other in a six-point contest with a state-final berth on the line?
The second part of their short conversation included the two discussing their unfamiliarity with the loud acoustics inside Redbird Arena
“(Kraus) was talking about how loud the music was and how you could feel it vibrating in your chest when we were standing on the floor,” Burcham said. “We were just trying to keep it light and casual.”
It took me longer than the duration of their conversation, but eventually I got over my hard-nosed competitive mindset and realized how cool of a moment I just witnessed. Two kids playing under enormous pressure on the premier platform and under the brightest lights — and loudest music — their sport has to offer, yet they took a brief pause to be exactly that — kids.
“They’re just kids after all,” Galena coach Jamie Watson. “So much gets put into this and pressure from outside sources, and they’re just kids doing the best they can, trying to have as much fun as they can. That was a perfect example of two kids having fun, being kids playing on the biggest stage you can in high school and enjoying it as much as you can.”
That brief half-minute interaction reminded me of everything good about prep sports. Especially today when those moments so easily get lost in the heat of battle.
“The reality is that they’re just kids,” Watson continued. “They’re just playing and it’s supposed to be fun. We try to make it as fun as possible every single day, and I think every once in a while, that kind of shows up.”
On my drive home following Thursday’s semifinal, I realized how foolish I was — although briefly — to even question Burcham’s or Kraus’ competitive nature. Though it didn’t quite come together in Thursday’s semifinals, I quickly recalled Burcham’s fourth-quarter heroics in last year’s state championship game when the then-sophomore almost single-handedly willed her school to its first-ever title before falling in the final seconds.
Kraus was held to five points in the first half on Thursday. She ended with 23, and her second-half outburst led Okawville into the state championship game.
When the final buzzer sounded, the pair happened to be side-by-side again. Burcham immediately congratulated Kraus with a quick embrace.
“(Kraus) was just very respectful, very composed, and I respect players like that,” Burcham said. “I just saw a fellow female hooper that works really, really hard. She went out there and just played her ass off and gave it her all.”
And after seeing her team’s championship dreams dashed with the semifinal defeat, Burcham balled out in Thursday night’s consolation contest, scoring a game-high 22 points as the Pirates brought home third place with a 60-48 victory over Champaign St. More.
