The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s soccer team blanked NCAA Division III Loras College, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wis.
The Duhawks (5-3) were held scoreless for the first time this year and this time came out on the losing end of a 1-0 contest after winning three such games earlier this season. The Blugolds (12-0) pitched their seventh shutout of the season and stayed undefeated with the victory.
The only goal Loras surrendered came midway through the first half when a foul led to a penalty kick chance for Nathan Donovan. Donovan managed to beat the Duhawk keeper Owen Johnson to the keeper's left to net his 10th goal of the season.
Clarke 3, Benedictine 2 – At Atchison, Kan.: The Pride overcame a 2-0 deficit on Saturday night with goals by Bakari Mtende in the 35th minute, Javier Fernandez in the 54th and Lorran De Almeida in the 56th.
Dubuque 1, Luther 1 – At Decorah, Iowa: Dubuque’s Gavin Wooldridge scored his fifth goal of the season in the 12th minute, but Ramzi Ouro-Akondo answered in the 45th minute for Luther on Saturday night in the American Rivers Conference opener for both schools.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 6, Nebraska Wesleyan 0 – At Loras: Ryleigh O’Brien scored twice, and Abby Eriksen, Bella Talbot, Savannah Johnson and Gabbi Junod also scored as Loras (6-0-2) won its American Rivers Conference opener on Saturday night.
