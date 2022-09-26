The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men’s soccer team blanked NCAA Division III Loras College, 1-0, on Sunday afternoon in Eau Claire, Wis.

The Duhawks (5-3) were held scoreless for the first time this year and this time came out on the losing end of a 1-0 contest after winning three such games earlier this season. The Blugolds (12-0) pitched their seventh shutout of the season and stayed undefeated with the victory.

