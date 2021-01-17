Connor McCaffery grew up like many other sons of coaches, tagging along to practices at a young age and watching film with dad.
It helped him develop into one of the most unselfish players in the Big Ten.
McCaffery, a junior forward for No. 5-ranked Iowa (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten), enters this morning’s road game against Northwestern (6-5, 3-4) leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio (5.2) and is fifth in the nation. He’s ninth in the Big Ten with 4.4 assists per game.
He has taken just 37 shots this year and has 57 assists.
“He would always come to practice when he was in kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, one of 16 college coaches in the nation to be coaching his son and the only to have two sons on the roster. “He would watch film with me on weekends with the staff. He would come to all the film sessions. So there was something sort of engrained upon him.
“For his middle school team, for his AAU teams, as an elementary school-aged athlete, he scored a lot more. But even then, he moved it and made really good passes. But, particularly when he went to play at (Iowa City) West High for Coach (Steve) Bergman, when he got there as a freshman, they were loaded up with talent and he was the perfect fit for what they were trying to do.”
The Trojans were loaded throughout Connor McCaffery’s career, but his first season was spent deferring to some of the older players on the roster.
“I’ve always just tried to pride myself on being somebody who makes the right play regardless of situation, regardless of who’s around me,” Connor McCaffery said. “I came in as a freshman (at West) and I was on a really good team, had a lot of really good guys around me and always tried to make the right play. I tried to carry that through high school and on now into college as well, so it’s just kind of been my game and I try to pride myself on it.”
He has 17 assists against just two turnovers during Iowa’s current four-game winning streak.
He’s shooting just 27% (3-for-11) from the floor over the stretch, though in Iowa’s offense he isn’t required to score. He’s more of a facilitator for an offense that includes preseason Big Ten player of the Year Luka Garza in the post and sharp-shooting wingers Jordan Bohannon, Joe Wieskamp and CJ Fredrick — plus even more weapons off the bench.
He sees his role as the guy who gets other guys open shots.
“(Assistant) Coach (Sherman) Dillard always says wait a moment for the right moment. So that’s something I try to do, just let plays develop because the guys are going to keep working,” Connor McCaffery said. “(Wieskamp) and CJ are great cutters, they’re always moving around and Luka is always going to be fighting for better post position. So the more I can wait and read what’s going to happen, the more people are going to be open and the better shots I’ll be able to get them.”
Iowa is facing the Wildcats for the second time this season after winning the first matchup, 87-72, on Dec. 29 — the start of the Hawkeyes’ winning streak.
Iowa leads the all-time series, 120-60 and have won 12 of the last 15 meetings — including each of the last five. Iowa is 48-41 in games played in Evanston, Ill.
The Wildcats have lost four straight games, all against ranked opponents.