Ryan St. Louis returned to the United States Hockey League this season in search of an enhanced future both on and off the ice.
It doesn’t get much better than an opportunity to play at an Ivy League school.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints’ leading point producer this week committed to play at Brown University in Providence, R.I., in the fall. St. Louis will have three seasons of eligibility remaining after he began his career at Northeastern University last season.
Recommended for you
“It was kind of a no-brainer to me,” St. Louis, 19, said Thursday night. “I wanted to go to Ivy League, they showed a lot of interest and the coaching staff has been awesome to be throughout the entire process. Obviously, it’s really exciting and I’m grateful for the opportunity.
“I feel like I can make a difference right away. In my past experience in college, I didn’t have that opportunity. I love the area. It’s five minutes from Providence and about 45 from Boston, so there will be a lot to do there. I’m super excited.”
After spending two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program, St. Louis saw limited ice time at Northeastern and contributed a goal and an assist in 38 contests. Dubuque selected him in the first round, 12th overall, in the USHL Draft last spring.
St. Louis made an immediate impact in Dubuque and showed exemplary leadership when the team had to make daily trips to Madison, Wis., for practice while Dubuque Ice Arena underwent renovations that lasted until early November. On a team with several returning veterans, he earned the right to serve as alternate captain because of his impact.
“His play on the ice speaks for itself,” Saints president of hockey operations and general manager Kalle Larsson said. “But what he does off the ice has been equally remarkable. His preparation for practices and games sets an example for other players and he is someone our younger guys can look to for advice.
“Ryan has been such a great addition to our team this year. Coming back to the USHL from college, it would have been easy for him to just check a box and go through the motions, but Ryan has been 100% bought in from Day 1.”
Because of that approach, St. Louis has been one of the more consistent point producers in the USHL this season. He ranks eighth on the league scoring chart with 20 goals and 54 points while taking just 14 penalty minutes in 45 games.
St. Louis also contributed a goal and seven points in six games while helping USA Hockey win the World Jr. A Challenge in December.
“He’s such a pro in the way he approaches every aspect of the game,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “He’s a little quieter than some of the older guys, but he does a tremendous job of leading by example. And that’s been huge for the development of a lot of our younger guys.
“Brown is such a great spot for him. It’s a great school and a great town, and I believe he’ll have the opportunity to step right in and be the man there. That’s huge for him. I know he wants to keep playing after school, and after three years at Brown, he’s going to have a lot of pro teams after him.”
St. Louis, the son of Hockey Hall of Famer and current Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, savored the opportunity to play in Dubuque this season. For the first time in his career, he has played on the same team as his brother, 17-year-old defenseman Lucas St. Louis.
“Obviously, I’m very grateful to the entire organization for bringing me in and giving me this opportunity,” he said. “It’s been a great experience to play with my brother, and playing here has given me the chance to get back to college and make an impact.”
St. Louis garnered extensive interest after opening his recruitment in the fall. Brown, which also competes in the ECAC, finished this season with a 9-18-3 record under 14-year head coach Brendan Whittet, a 1994 Brown graduate.
“To be honest, I wasn’t totally stressing about the college decision, but it is good to get it out of the way and have it set in stone,” St. Louis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.