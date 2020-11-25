PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Brandon Temperly knew he faced a challenge when he returned as the Platteville High School girls basketball coach this season.
He more than welcomed it.
After previously coaching the team from 2015-18, Temperly set the template for last season as an assistant under Mike Foley. The Hillmen lineup featuring five senior starters who reached the Wisconsin Division 3 state championship game that ended up being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those star players are now gone, and Temperly is left to keep a strong tradition going with hungry young players ready to take the lead.
“These girls are ready to work, ready to fight for each other and ready to get better every day,” Temperly said. “Coach Foley did a great job the last few years with the group, and this group is ready to step up. There’s a learning process with an inexperienced team, but tonight was a nice step forward.”
That new era got off to a good start on Tuesday night, as Camryn Nies led a balanced offensive attack with a game-high 14 points, Hailey Weigel added 12 points and Lizzie Poller chipped in nine points as the Hillmen won their season opener, 54-40, over Dubuque Hempstead at Platteville High School.
“We know we’ve got big shoes to fill that aren’t here anymore,” said Nies, a sophomore who saw key minutes off the bench last season as a freshman alongside older sister and starting point guard Josie. “They didn’t get the chance to play that state final last season, and we just wanted to come in and work hard to fill that emptiness that they left their season with. You never know what will happen this season, so play hard until the end.”
Since the cross-state programs began an annual early season series in 2015, the Hillmen (1-0) have won the last three over Hempstead (0-2) and lead the series, 4-2.
Chandler Houselog and Jaelyn Tigges scored 10 points apiece off the bench to lead the Mustangs, while Morgan Hawkins added eight points. But Hempstead never found an offensive rhythm while turning the ball over 19 times.
“The girls gave a great effort, they really did,” said Hempstead first-year coach Ryan Rush. “We are learning our offense on the fly a little bit with the new system and things going on, and the girls are keeping a good attitude about it. The effort’s there, and the execution we can fix. The execution will get better.”
Platteville brought the intensity on the defensive end from the opening tip, forcing the Mustangs into six turnovers in the first 3 ½ minutes. Nies drilled a 3-pointer for a 9-2 lead, but Camdyn Kay’s trey capped a 7-0 run for Hempstead that tied the game at the 10:43 mark of the first half.
The Hillmen answered with an 11-2 run, capped by Nies’ baseline 3-pointer to take a 20-11 lead with 2:50 to play until halftime and led comfortably the rest of the way.
“The group was connected with communication and that brings up the defensive intensity,” Temperly said. “We got in the passing lanes early and that led to a few baskets. Our offense needs some improvement, but the defense led to offense tonight and that’s what we need here early.”
Platteville led, 24-14, at the break and forced the Mustangs into more turnovers (15) than points allowed in the opening half. Madison Devlin added eight points for the Hillmen.
“We are really lockdown defenders, because we know defense wins championships and defense creates offense,” Nies said. “That helps us keep it going in a game.”