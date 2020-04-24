The United States Hockey League this evening named Dubuque Fighting Saints standout Erik Portillo as its goaltender of the year.
He became the first Dubuque player to receive the honor, which dates to the 1983-84 season.
Portillo, a 6-6, 224-pound goaltender from Goteborg, Sweden, led the USHL with a 2.11 goals against average and ranked third with a .915 save percentage. The University of Michigan recruit went 19-5-1 with one shutout in 27 games in his only season with the Saints and received the USHL goalie of the week award on Nov. 19. The Buffalo Sabres selected him in the third round, 67th overall, in last summer’s NHL Draft.
The Saints posted a 33-13-2 record for second place in the USHL behind only Chicago (41-7-1) and owned the second-highest winning percentage (.708) in the 10 seasons since Dubuque returned to the USHL.