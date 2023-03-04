HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern coach Clint Nemitz has had a goal for the past five years of building a team that had the depth and tenacity to play full-court defense and disrupt the other team.
The Wildcats may have gotten a whole lot closer to reaching that goal in the WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal with a 71-48 dismantling of Benton on Friday night at Southwestern High School.
Southwestern (18-7) advanced to the Division 5 regional final tonight at Potosi.
Recommended for you
Southwestern forced four turnovers in Benton’s first five possessions with its 1-2-2 full-court press, and turned those turnovers into a 10-2 lead 4 minutes into the game. Benton never got closer than that the rest of the game.
Nemitz, obviously, was pleased with his team’s defense and effort.
“We have been trying to build some depth to get after teams that may not have the same kind of depth,” Nemitz said. “I have supreme confidence in our kids and their defensive abilities.”
Anthony Martin was unstoppable for Southwestern in the low post in the first half with 16 points off a variety of drives, post-ups, and offensive rebounds. Martin finished with a game-high 25 points.
“I think playing in the SWAL really helped us with being more physical tonight,” Martin said. “Honestly, I think our rebounding is all about aggression and crashing the boards at every opportunity.”
Benton was ice-cold in the first half combined with Southwestern defensive pressure forcing nine turnovers (17 for the game). A driving layup by Mason at the 10-minute mark of the first half pushed the lead to 22-8. Southwestern kept steadily expanding the lead with a variety of driving baskets, and a strong offensive rebound to build a 45-23 halftime lead.
Benton’s Rex Blaine, who came into the game with an impressive 23.7 scoring average, was shut down by Southwestern’s swarming defense. He managed six points in the first half and 10 for the game.
“Our game plan was to hold Rex to 10 points or less, and we did that,” Martin said. “We played great team ball tonight.”
Southwestern’s Mason Kaiser came off the bench and nearly impacted the game as much as Martin, finishing with 18 points — including 12 in the second half. He repeatedly punished Benton with offensive rebounds and putback baskets.
“Mason is such an explosive kid,” Nemitz said. “He can get off the ground so quickly and be a strong back side rebounder. He has good, wide shoulders, and is hard to get around.”
Landon Rogers finished with 12 points for Southwestern, including 10 in the first half as the senior point guard spearheaded an attacking defense that shut down Benton’s offense.
After two quick baskets by Martin to start the second half, Kaiser took over with 10 points in the next 4 minutes to push the lead to 59-35. Benton never got closer than 17 points the rest of the second half.
Chad Brown was the only Zephyr player to consistently score in both halves, finishing with 15 points. No other Benton player reached double figures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.