Zoe Schultz gained a whole lot of momentum for the high school bowling season that awaits just around the corner.
The Dubuque Hempstead junior rolled a 724 scratch series on Sunday morning at Cherry Lanes en route to an 820-702 victory over Dubuque Senior junior Mason Krieg in the championship of the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 tournament. Schultz pocketed $1,400 in scholarship funds, while Krieg secured $650 in scholarship funds.
“It was really nice to bowl well this whole tournament and win today because it will really get me ready for the high school season,” said Schultz, who went undefeated in the double-elimination tournament patterned after the prestigious Big 10 men’s tournament that opened a night earlier at Cherry Lanes. “Hopefully, I can continue to bowl the way I did in this tournament when the high school season starts and I can have a really good season. I really wanted to represent myself well today and show that I’m capable of winning, even without handicap.”
Schultz rolled games of 234, 267 and 223 en route to her 724 scratch series. She added 96 pins of handicap.
“A lot of it was self-control, keeping myself relaxed and not getting worked up if I threw a bad ball,” Schultz said of her successful run in the tournament. “There are always a lot more frames to overcome that one bad one. I knew I could keep myself up if I just stayed in control.
“I got a new ball this year, and I learned a lot about placement and where to throw it and how it will react on different lane conditions. So this tournament helped me a lot with the fundamentals going into the high school season.”
Schultz won the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying event at Creslanes last season before finishing sixth in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state meet in Waterloo. She carried a 178.9 average, the ninth-best among area high school bowlers.
Krieg carried a 182.8 average in 22 games for Senior last season and hopes to shoulder an even bigger role in his junior campaign. He led the Rams with a two-game series of 398 at the state qualifying meet, but Senior fell just shy of earning a team berth.
“It means a lot to me to get this far in the tournament,” said Kreig, who would have had to beat Schultz twice on Sunday to take the overall title. “I’ve been bowling in this tournament for a few years, and this is the first time I’ve gotten this far. Hopefully, this shows my coach that I can get stuff done and help the team out even more this year.
“I thought I might have had a chance in the first game, because the lanes were kind of dry and Zoe kind of struggled a little bit with the dry lanes last week. But, she’s a helluva bowler. I tried my best, but I just didn’t pick up enough spares to get the job done.”
The Jr. Big 10 tournament includes a total of $3,500 in prize money, awarded in smart fund scholarships. It moved to Cherry Lanes this fall following the unexpected closing of Creslanes in August.