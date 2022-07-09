The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players, one umpire and one special contributor during ceremonies surrounding the Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game this weekend.
The players include Terry Steffen, of Farley; Jack Gansemer, of Balltown; Marty Pitz, of Zwingle; Tony Potts, of Dubuque; the late Tim Dolphin, of Cascade; and Bob Breitbach, of Rickardsville. J.L. Brimeyer, of Dubuque, will enter the Hall of Fame as an umpire, and the honorary contributor is Peosta’s Gary McAndrew.
The 36th annual induction dinner/program took place on Friday at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The Hall of Famers will also be honored at the All-Star Game this evening in Worthington.
Terry Steffen — Steffen played semi-pro baseball from 1978 through 1997, primarily with the Farley Hawks before concluding with the Bernard Indians. Steffen’s overall stats included a .330 batting average with more than 200 home runs, 400 RBIs and 300 stolen bases. During a seven-year span, he averaged more than 20 home runs per season, and his best season included a .400 average, 33 home runs and 99 RBIs.
Steffen played in two all-star games, won a Bernard Tournament MVP and played four games with 10 or more RBIs. He played most of his career with his brothers, Randy and Dean, who are also Hall of Famers.
Jack Gansemer — Gansemer played semi-pro baseball for Balltown for 20 years before retiring in 1973. He played second base and batted either leadoff or second as a career .300 hitter who constantly made contact and always sacrificed himself for the team. Gansemer was mainly a singles and doubles hitter.
Gansemer helped Balltown to the Worthington Tournament championship in 1966 and provided the game-winning RBI ground-rule double that sent Balltown to the prestigious ABC Tournament that same summer.
Marty Pitz — Pitz played semi-pro baseball from 1977 through 2017 for the Zwingle Suns after starring at Andrew (Iowa) High School, where he earned all-conference honors in 1978 and 1979. He played 32 years at shortstop and another eight at second base while providing a .333 career average, 100 home runs and more than 1,000 RBIs out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup.
Pitz played in six all-star games and hit at least one home run in every ballpark in Dubuque County. His grand slam in the 1995 Dyersville Tournament gave Zwingle its first tournament championship in 30 years. During and after his career, Pitz mentored younger players on the fundamentals of the game and making sure they always had fun in the game.
Tony Potts — Potts played semi-pro baseball for 23 years after earning all-state accolades as a senior at Dubuque Hempstead in 1988. He also tossed a no-hitter against rival Wahlert in a district tournament game. Potts then earned all-Iowa Conference accolades in three seasons with above-.350 batting averages at the University of Dubuque before playing at Northeast Missouri State and hitting .395 as a senior.
Potts averaged better than .400 for several seasons of semi-pro while playing shortstop and third base for the Dubuque Budweisers, Peosta Cubs and Rickardsville A’s. He played in four all-star games and earned MVP honors at Farley in 1989 and at Rickardsville in 1990. During his career, he won every area semi-pro tournament at least once.
Tim Dolphin — Dolphin played 12 seasons of semi-pro baseball, including 10 with Cascade and two with Bernard, before his death in an automobile accident in 1989 at the age of 33. A left fielder and third baseman, he hit better than .300 over his career and constantly hustled, either taking an extra base on a hit or stealing. The Cascade tournament award for stolen bases is named in his honor.
Dolphin won the Cascade Tournament MVP award in 1988 after playing four different positions in four games and was named manager of the same tournament in 1982. He played in one all-star game.
Bob Breitbach — Breitbach played his entire 21-year career with the Rickardsville A’s and starred as a pitcher and shortstop at Western Dubuque High School. His total semi-pro stats included 1,418 at bats, 449 hits, 79 home runs, an overall batting average of .317 and 179 stolen bases. Breitbach’s best year average wise was in 1988, when he played in 54 games and had 74 hits for a .392 average.
Breitbach played in four all-star games, was the MVP of the 1990 Rickardsville Tournament and the winning pitcher in the 1983 Petersburg Tournament. He participated in two EIHL championships and more than 20 other tournament titles with Rickardsville.
J.L. Brimeyer — Brimeyer served as an umpire at the semi-pro, high school and collegiate levels for 26 seasons before retiring in 2003. He partnered with Jim Noonan for all of those seasons. He worked roughly 80 games per season and approximately 800 semi-pro games in his career.
Brimeyer took great pride in being a professional, knowing the game of baseball along with its rules and having complete control of the game. Brimeyer and his partner rarely had to deal with questioned calls because of their knowledge and professionalism. Prior to umpiring, he coached five seasons at Dubuque Wahlert and two at Dyersville Beckman.
Gary McAndrew — McAndrew has been involved in baseball in Peosta for 45 years, including Little League, as a three-year starter at Western Dubuque, a six-year run with the Peosta Cubs as a player and 11 years as the team’s manager.
As a contributor, he took an active role in organizing the Peosta Tournament and helped the community secure a $300,000 Vision Iowa Grant for the construction of the A.J. Spiegel Baseball Complex, which includes a semi-pro diamond, two youth diamonds and a concessions/rest room facility.
