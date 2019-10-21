IOWA CITY — Mike Reilly built a reputation as a fierce competitor and a tough-as-nails player.
He certainly earned his nickname, ‘The Hammer.’
“Phenomenal player,” Iowa football and basketball broadcaster Gary Dolphin said Saturday prior to the Hawkeyes’ game against Purdue at Kinnick Stadium. “I think it’s ironic Bob Sanders is the honorary captain because nobody arrived with more anger and velocity to the ballcarrier or the receiver than Bob and Mike.
“To give you an idea of how tough he was, he broke the same forearm twice in the same year running downfield on special teams. That’s how hard he hit. He’d just say wrap it up, it’s good to go. It finally forced him to the sideline for a while, so maybe he didn’t always play smart, but he was a smart football player.”
Reilly, an all-state player at Dubuque Senior and an Iowa all-American who played in Super Bowl IV for the Minnesota Vikings, died at the age of 77 on Friday in Dubuque. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. today at St. Columbkille Church in Dubuque.
“Our condolences go out to the entire family,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said at the opening of his post-game press conference. “I never got to see Mike play, but I heard an awful about him as a player, and then knowing him as an adult, you can totally see that. He was such a great guy. So enthusiastic and really enjoyed the game, really enjoyed the people around him.
“Fortunately, I was able to be here when his son Jim played, a walk-on guy who ends up being an all-Big Ten player and just a tremendous young man. So, condolences to the entire Reilly family, that’s a big loss to everybody.”
In 1963, his senior season at Iowa, Reilly earned first-team all-Big Ten honors, was named first-team all-American, and was the Hawkeyes’ most valuable player.
Reilly is a member of Iowa’s Athletics Hall of Fame and was voted to the Hawkeyes’ All-Century team. A linebacker, he was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1964 and played in 74 career NFL games. After five years with the Bears, he spent the 1969 season with the Vikings, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-7, in the Super Bowl.
“The Mike I knew, first of all, legendary player. Just a great football player,” Ferentz said. “I met him as an adult, so that’s really where I got to know him. He was just always so positive, always so enthusiastic and just struck me as a can-do guy. Things were a little bumpy there for a couple years for us and it was like, ‘Hey, you guys are going to be fine, you’re doing the right thing, just keep pushing forward.’ So that was a part I appreciated.”
Ferentz again mentioned coaching at Iowa while Jim Reilly played for the Hawkeyes. Jim also played linebacker and rose from walk-on to all-Big Ten and played on Iowa’s 1986 Rose Bowl team. Steve Reilly, Dolphin said, was the Hawkeyes’ top golfer during his college career.
“So if the Hilgenbergs are the first football family of Iowa, the Reilly family is No. 1 in maybe all-around performance,” Dolphin said. “I think it’s so neat that Dubuque Senior High School not only produced the first Heisman Trophy winner, but a great football player in Mike Reilly. There have been others that have come out of Senior. Tommy McLaughlin was a quarterback here, and there have been others who played here, all the way back to Nanny Pape, but I don’t know that there’s been anybody better than Mike Reilly.”
Reilly retired from football following the 1970 Super Bowl and began broadcasting Iowa football games on WMT.
That’s where Dolphin, the current Voice of the Hawkeyes, met Reilly. Dolphin began broadcasting Iowa games for KDTH with Charlie Cross, and that pairing, along with Reilly and Hall of Fame broadcaster Red McAleece, would carpool to their destinations, whether it was Kinnick or the airport.
“Great stories,” said Dolphin, who later worked with Reilly at Dubuque’s First National Bank. “So we became very good friends down through the years, both privately and publicly working on a lot of fundraisers. He and I worked on the original bond issue on (Dubuque) Greyhound Park, which led to the casinos which led to the reinvention of the riverfront in downtown Dubuque.
“Obviously we went to a lot of social events together and certainly, whether it’s home or away, we were together all the time for the better part of 25 years. We’ll miss him dearly.”