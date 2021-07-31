IOWA CITY — Derek Tauber didn’t need much of a reminder on what happened the last time the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team faced Marion. It still kind of stings.
The third-seeded Golden Eagles (32-10) will face the top-seeded Indians (36-6) at noon today in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game at Duane Banks Field on the University of Iowa campus. Wahlert will be playing in the first baseball state championship game in program history, while Marion will also be seeking its first title.
A year ago, in the opening round of substate play, the Indians jumped to an early lead, survived a furious comeback and knocked off the Golden Eagles, 11-10, in a game shifted to Commercial Club Park in Dyersville because of heavy damage to the infield at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.
“I remember that game like it was the back of my hand,” said Tauber, a senior. “It was back-and-forth the whole game. It was a battle. It came down to who was going to make the fewest mistakes, and, unfortunately, we came out on the wrong end of it. It was a tough loss, and it was really hard to say goodbye to our seniors after that.”
Marion entered the playoffs last season with a sub-.500 record but advanced all the way to the state semifinals. That set the stage for this summer, when the Indians have been atop the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association poll all season.
“That was a terrible draw for us last year,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “We knew how good they were, so I wouldn’t necessarily say that was a big upset, even though we had the better record. They had injuries early in the season, they had people gone, but they were all back for the playoffs, and you saw the run they went on when they were together.
“They have just about everybody back this year, and they’ve been the best team in 3A all season long. Their pitching is lined up for today, too, so we’re going to have our hands full. We know we’re going to have to play an amazing game to have an opportunity to win.”
Wahlert needed its top two pitchers — junior Aaron Savary and senior Jared Walter — to advance past Winterset and Cedar Rapids Xavier in the first two rounds at state, so neither will be available today.
Marion pasted ADM, 11-2, in the quarterfinals and kept ace Boede Rahe to just 62 pitches, so he can throw today. Another top arm, Myles Davis, threw 17 and 11 pitches in relief and is also available, but Owen Puk exhausted his pitch limit on Friday and won’t be available.
Marion scores 10.4 runs per game while allowing 4.4 runs, hits .383 as a team and owns a 3.24 team ERA. The Indians romped through the substate, outscoring their three opponents, 36-3, and beat DeWitt Central, 9-2, in the state semifinals.
“They’re a very good team with a stacked lineup,” Savary said. “But I like the way we’ve competed the last couple of games. If we do that again, we can stay in it and I like our chances.”
Wahlert scores 7.4 runs per game while allowing 3.6 runs, hits .323 as a team and carries a 2.53 team ERA. The Eagles beat its three substate opponents by a combined 21-2, then knocked off Winterset, 4-1, and Cedar Rapids Xavier, 10-7, in Iowa City.
Marion will also be seeking its first state baseball championship after going 3-5 in its first five trips to the big dance. Wahlert went 1-7 in its first seven trips to the summer state tournament before winning twice this week.
“The history of Wahlert baseball goes back a long way, and we’re just a small piece of the puzzle,” Tuescher said. “A lot of really good players and really good teams have gone through here, so it’s special to be a part of the first team to make it to the championship game.
“We like to think we put the guys in positions to be successful. But, at the end of the day, they deserve all the credit. They’re the ones out there executing and making the plays.”