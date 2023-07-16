Eric Pollard cut into Luke Merfeld’s dominance of the IMCA Late Model division at Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway on Sunday night.
Pollard, of Peosta, Iowa, improved six spots from his starting position to win the 16-car, 25-lap main event. Merfeld, the Dubuque driver who holds an 11-point cushion on second-place Pollard, and Bryce Garnhart, of Lanark, Ill., both improved eight spots from the starting grid to take second and third, respectively, while Dubuque’s Joel Callahan and Colton Leal rounded out the top five.
Merfeld has won four of the six feature races at the track this season, including the previous two. Pollard accounted for the other feature win on June 11.
Dubuque’s Jed Freiburger, the season points leader in the IMCA Modified division, picked up his first feature win of the season at Dubuque by moving up six spots from his starting spot in the 12-car, 20-lap race. He entered the night with a 16-point lead on Matt Gansen, the Zwingle, Iowa, driver with two of the seven feature wins in the division this season who did not start Sunday’s feature. Dustin Wilwert, of Dubuque, moved into second place in points, 25 back of Freiburger.
Charlie Mohr, of Bettendorf, Iowa, finished second, followed by Travis Denning, of Sterling, Ill.; Jamie Pfeiffer, of Freeport, Ill.; and Trent Wyssbrod, of Monroe, Wis.
In the wide-open IMCA Stock Car division, points leader Jerry Miles jumped two spots from his spot on the starting grid to earn his second feature win of the season and the first since May 28. The Bernard, Iowa, driver holds just a three-point lead on Peosta’s Lee Kinsella and a 17-point edge on Dubuque’s Mitchell Evens after Sunday’s card.
Jeff Larson, of Freeport, finished second, followed by Kinsella; Chase Zaruba, of Sabula, Iowa; and Evens in the eight-car, 12-lap feature.
Rusty DeShaw, of Farley, Iowa, landed his first IMCA SportMod feature win of the season by jumping three spots from his starting spot. He entered the night sixth in points, 35 back of leader Jason Roth, of Hazel Green, Wis. When the dust settled, Roth still held an eight-point cushion on Justin Becker, of Bernard, Iowa, while DeShaw moved into fifth in points, 23 points back.
Shaine Bennett, of Mineral Point, Wis., finished second, followed by Dubuque’s Ian Hurst; Freeport’s Bob Silaggi; and Ben Peters, of Winnebago, Ill. Roth took 13th in the 14-car, 15-lap feature.
Randy LaMar, of Buffalo, Iowa, picked up his first IMCA Hobby Stock feature of the season after starting third. Jimmy Doescher, of Hollendale, Wis., placed second ahead of points leader Andrew Burk, of Milan, Ill.; Jordan Miles, of Bernard; and Mark Neis, of Benton, Wis.
Burk holds a 20-point cushion on Dubuque’s David Crimmins, who took 19th in the 21-car, 15-lap feature.
The Sharp Mini Late Model division made its season debut at Dubuque on Sunday, and Chase Brunshceen, of Dyersville, Iowa, jumped seven spots to win the eight-lap, eight-car feature. Kyle Pearson, of Maquoketa, Iowa, placed second, followed by Chad Bender, of North Liberty, Iowa; Ethan Kammerud, of Hazel Green; and Bowen Wilson, of Cuba City, Wis.
Cyle Hawkins, of Durant, Iowa, won his second 4-Cylinder feature in three races at the track this season. Farley’s Jacob Welter took second ahead of last week’s feature winner – Josh Chambers, of Darlington, Wis.. The top five in the 10-lap, 16-car feature also included Brendon Koch, of Baldwin, Iowa, and Dustin Munn, of Davenport, Iowa.
The speedway will take this Sunday off and hold two events during the Dubuque County Fair. That includes the Sprint Invaders special on July 26 and the Julien Dubuque Classic on July 30.