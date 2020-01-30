Ella Noel was just waiting for her chance.
When she finally got it, Dubuque Senior’s sharpshooting guard changed the game.
Noel scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the second half, breaking open a nip-and-tuck contest with three makes from beyond the arc — the first being at the end of the third quarter that swung the momentum — as the Rams pulled away from city rival Dubuque Wahlert, 50-38, on Thursday night at Wahlert High School.
“Coach always just talks about how I need to keep shooting,” said Noel, a senior who finished 5-for-11 from the field. “I knew when Elly (Haber) drove she was going to find me for the kickout and I’m just happy it went in. It really came down to us playing together as a team.”
The Rams (7-9) swept the season series from the Golden Eagles (7-10) for the first time since 2013-14 in a game that featured 11 lead changes. Josie Potts added a pair of pivotal treys for Senior, while Lindsey Eimers finished with nine points and Anna Kruse added eight.
“I’m really proud of the mental toughness our girls showed tonight,” Senior coach Jared Deutsch said. “Wahlert plays with so much effort and energy that we had to match it. I thought they did a really good job of that and got comfortable offensively at the end of the third quarter. That helped a lot.”
Morgan Herrig scored nine points and Allie Kutsch and Emma Donovan chipped in seven apiece for Wahlert, which finished at an arctic 22 percent shooting from the field (12-for-54).
“Give our kids credit, they had good looks, drives and layups, but they just didn’t fall,” Wahlert coach Kris Spiegler said. “Absolutely nothing dropped, and they hit some big shots. It’s just frustrating.”
It was a seesaw affair from the opening tip, as Kruse connected on a 3-pointer to give the Rams their first lead, 5-3, at the 4:32 mark of the first quarter. Noel’s spin move and layup extended the lead to 11-7, but the Eagles later responded on an 8-4 run. The Rams answered, as Eimers drilled a step-back jumper for the seventh lead change of the half, putting the Rams in front, 21-20, at the break.
“I think the defense and free throws were really big for us,” said Potts, another freshman guard that sees significant minutes for the Rams along with Kruse. “That really kept us in the game and allowed us to be able to make that run in the second half. The bench kept up great energy and didn’t have any dumb turnovers. We were patient and got good looks.”
The teams played to a trio of ties to open the second half before Herrig connected on 3 of 4 free throws on two trips to the line, giving Wahlert a 26-24 lead at the 3:08 mark. The Rams battled back with an 8-2 run for the 11th and final lead change of the contest, as Eimers scored inside before Noel and Potts sank consecutive shots from downtown for a 32-28 lead closing the third.
“She’s a kid that’s got about as big of a green light as anyone I’ve ever coached,” Deutsch said of Noel. “She has the ability to do that. She can miss 10 in a row, but she might rattle off the next 10. She doesn’t lack the confidence and she hit some huge 3s for us.”
Kruse scored inside to open the fourth, then Potts nailed another 3 to extend the lead to 37-28 with 6:17 to play. Noel hit another from outside, and when Wahlert cut the deficit to 42-36 with 2:35 remaining, she was there again for a huge triple to seal the deal.
“Wahlert’s a great team, and we knew that coming in,” Noel said. “We were going to have to play as hard as we could. They are aggressive and want it, but we were able to find it at the right time tonight.”