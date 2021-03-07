The Waterloo Warriors won the rubber match and, more importantly, a berth in today’s Midwest High School Hockey League championship game.
Caleb Raisty, who set a league record with a .958 save percentage during the regular season, stopped 27 of 29 shots on Saturday afternoon to lead the Warriors to a 3-2 victory over the Dubuque Saints in the semifinals in Ames, Iowa.
Third-seeded Waterloo will face regular-season champion Kansas City at 2:30 p.m. today for the championship, while second-seeded Dubuque meets the fifth-seeded Des Moines Oak Leafs at 12:10 p.m. for third place.
The four-game regular-season series between Dubuque and Waterloo couldn’t have been any closer. Each team enjoyed a two-goal victory and a one-goal victory while scoring seven goals.
It was more of the same Saturday afternoon.
Dubuque’s Dane Schope opened the scoring 8:06 into the game with an even-strength goal set up by Blake Bakey and Owen King. But the Warriors responded just 36 seconds later with Braydan Kirchmann’s unassisted goal.
Waterloo won the game during a 22-second stretch late in the second period. Landon Sturch put the Warriors ahead for good with an unassisted goal at the 12:46 mark, and Carter Frost potted the eventual game-winner seconds later by converting assists by Kirchmann and Jameson Clark.
Dubuque got back into the game 2:20 into the third period when Bakey scored a power play goal set up by Schope and King. The Saints enjoyed another power play a few minutes later but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Dubuque went 1-for-3 on the power play and stopped Waterloo’s only man-advantage situation. Isaac Tillman made 17 saves for the Saints.
ANOTHER RUBBER MATCH TODAY
The Saints and Oak Leafs split their two-game regular-season series on Nov. 7-8 at Mystique Community Ice Center. Des Moines took the opener, 5-3, and Dubuque responded with a 2-1 decision in the second game. Dubuque finished 22-4-2 during the regular season, while the Oak Leafs went 21-8-1.
JV PLAYS FOR THIRD
Dubuque’s JV team will play the Des Moines Capitals at 8 a.m. today for third place at state. The Saints beat Lincoln, 6-1, on Friday but dropped a 3-0 decision to Kansas City on Saturday morning.
POSTSEASON HONORS
Raisty and Tillman landed the two goaltending spots on the all-MHSHL All-Star Team for the regular season. Bakey, Schope and Blake Bechen represented Dubuque at forward on the first team, which included six defensemen, nine forwards and the two goalies.
SAINTS HONORED FOR ACADEMICS
Schope, Sean Shealer, Bryan Waddick and Drew Zillig represented the Saints on the President’s Senior Academic Achievement Award honor roll by carrying a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Dubuque also had 14 players earn the academic achievement award after posting GPAs of 3.0 or higher. They included: Beau Baker, Blake Bakey, Blake Bechen, Braden Hathaway, Owen King, Colt Kuehn, Jack Leverton, Benny Meyer, Jacob Noonan, Cameron O’Connell, John Pellegrino, Tristan Priest, Savannah Snyder and Tyler White.