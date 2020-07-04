What a way to get back to work.
After two weeks in quarantine due to the coronavirus, the Dubuque Wahlert baseball team returned to the diamond in grand style on Friday with a 10-3 and 7-6 walk-off sweep over previously unbeaten Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Petrakis Park.
“Going to the field today, I’ve never been more confident that we would sweep a team,” said Wahlert’s Charlie Jaeger, who won the opener on the mound behind a three-hitter while also driving in three runs with his bat. “Even though we’ve had a two-week layoff, the energy was incredible. The bench guys were awesome and they deserve so much credit. We played strong on defense and hit well. I just knew we were going to come out and play well today.”
Jake Brosius went 4-for-6 in the doubleheader, including a triple in the opener, and also stole three bases for Wahlert (4-1).
“This is a great thing moving forward,” Jaeger said. “Next week, we have a handful of difficult games against good teams, tough 4A schools. If we can take it to the house against Kennedy, we can compete with anybody, especially come tournament time. We were all just so happy to be back playing baseball.”
The Cougars (8-2) took a 6-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning of Game 2 with three runs to break a tie. The Eagles answered with four runs in the bottom half, capped with Derek Tauber’s bases-loaded single that scored two runs for the walk-off win.
“It was just great to be back at the ballpark on a beautiful day,” Wahlert coach Kory Tuescher said. “Petrakis looked great and the guys were really excited to play. There were two teams left undefeated in Class 4A, and seeing their top pitchers and getting the wins to hang the first two losses on Kennedy is a huge confidence builder for us. We hope we can just keep playing like everyone else.”
Dubuque Senior 10-11, Cedar Rapids Washington 5-1 — At Senior: The Rams scored nine runs in the first inning of the opener, setting the stage for a runaway sweep over the Warriors.
Ben Hefel, Matthew Hirsch and Gavin Guns delivered doubles in both games as Senior (7-5) scored seven runs in the fourth inning of Game 2 to wrap up the sweep in five innings.
(Thursday’s games)
Cascade 5, West Liberty 4 (9 innings) — At Cascade, Iowa: Jack Menster delivered the pinch-hit walk off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Cougars (4-4) to victory. Kaleb Topping and Ted Weber had two hits apiece, and Caden Reinke earned the win on the mound for Cascade.
Center Point-Urbana 1-12, Dyersville Beckman 0-4 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Bryce Boekholder had two of Beckman’s four hits in the opener, and Riley Fangman had two hits in the night cap. The Trailblazers slipped to 7-8 with the doubleheader sweep.
North Cedar 7, Bellevue 3 — At Lowden, Iowa: Jackson Wagner and Cole Swartz connected for doubles, and Andrew Swartz went yard once again, but the Comets fell to the Knights.
Wyoming Midland 5-9, Bellevue Marquette 3-2 — At Midland, Iowa: The Mohawks fell to 5-6 with the doubleheader sweep.
Clear Creek-Amana 7-4, West Delaware 2-7 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks moved to 8-5 with the WaMaC Conference split. Isaac Fettkether had a pair of hits, and Will Ward and Jared Voss drove in two runs apiece for West Delaware in the night cap. Kyle Cole had two of the Hawks’ four hits in the opener.
South Tama 9-5, Maquoketa 6-6 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals scored single runs in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings to earn the split and move to 9-5 overall.
Edgewood-Colesburg 8-9, Maquoketa Valley 6-3 — At Delhi, Iowa: The Vikings returned to the .500 mark with the Tri-Rivers Conference sweep. Spencer Staner stole his 11th base of the season to become the school’s career record holder with 67. Quintin Hess earned his second pitching win of the season in the opener with 6 2/3 innings of work before Cael Funk recorded the final out. Funk won the second game, and Staner earned the save. Parker Rochford went 5-for-7 with two doubles and three stolen bases.
SOFTBALL
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2-2, Dubuque Hempstead 1-1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Mustangs fell victim to consecutive walk-off losses to Jefferson, skidding into the holiday on a four-game losing streak.
Micki Blean went 3-for-3 and Malarie Huseman homered in the opener for the Mustangs among 10 hits, but failed to bring runners home.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-3, Dubuque Wahlert 0-0 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Golden Eagles were shut down by stellar pitching from the Cougars in a doubleheader sweep.
(Thursday’s games)
Bellevue Marquette 6-11, Wyoming Midland 5-3 — At Midland, Iowa: Grace Tath had a pair of hits, Kelsey Gerlach knocked in a pair of runs, and the Mohawks scored four runs in the top of the seventh to win the opener. In the night cap, freshman Elise Kilburg collected three hits and drove in four runs. Tath struck out 20 in winning both games from the circle.
Maquoketa Valley 6-9, Edgewood-Colesburg 5-3 — At Delhi, Iowa: Erin Knipper had three hits and drove in three runs in the opener for the Wildcats (6-6). In the night cap, Krista Ries had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs. Ed-Co slipped to 5-8.