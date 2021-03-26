Michael Molony fondly recalls what assistant coach Wayne Cusick told him and his Dyersville Beckman teammates in 2007, when the Trailblazers made a magical run to the Iowa state tournament.
“He always believed in us,” Molony said. “He was just great at building strong relationships with his players. He would tell us, ‘What the heck? Why can’t it be our turn?’”
With 14 years having passed since, it became both Molony and Cusick’s turn, leading their own programs back to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines after extended absences.
Once united as player and assistant coach at Beckman, and both graduates of the school, the 2020-21 Telegraph Herald All-Area Boys Basketball Co-Coaches of the Year have built a relationship that’s stood the test of time — and Molony with the Trailblazers and Cusick at Western Dubuque have returned their programs back to state-level prominence.
“I am just 100% proud of the coach he’s become,” Cusick said of Molony. “You could tell as a player that he loved the game so much, he has a true passion for it, and he’s become just a hell of a coach.”
CROSSING PATHS
Cusick has been involved in the sport seemingly his whole life, playing basketball and football with the Blazers before graduating in 1979. He played two years at Ellsworth Community College then finished his collegiate playing career at the University of South Dakota in 1985. Cusick first taught and coached at Maquoketa Valley, then had a brief teaching stint at Galena High School before joining the Beckman staff as an assistant for nearly two decades (1988-2007).
“We all played for Wayne as freshmen and sophomores,” Molony said. “We looked up to Wayne as much as anybody. He made you tough. The toughness really showed in our guys during that run to state, and he built that in us when we were sophomores. We were molded around some really tough guys, great coaches, and a lot of credit goes to Wayne for that.”
It was in his final season with the Blazers that the program got hot down the stretch and reached the Iowa state tournament for a third time during his tenure, with trips also in 2002 and 2005 under head coach Dan Correy. Molony’s high school playing days from 2004-08 were when Cusick saw the passion and desire that would, years later, ignite the Blazers to their state tournament renaissance.
“You could just see his love for the game. He had a passion for it,” Cusick said. “He was one of the most fundamentally sound kids we had. He had the mental capacity for it, but when it came down to the talent end, there were kids that were just ahead of him. But you could tell he loved the game, and he accepted that. You knew he was going to stay in it and find success.”
Molony certainly did. After graduating from Beckman in 2008, he attended the University of Iowa and was a student manager for the men’s basketball team all four seasons until his graduation in 2012. During that time, Molony worked under and learned from former Hawkeyes coach Todd Lickliter and current coach Fran McCaffery — four years that became pivotal in developing Molony’s craft for the game.
“Two different coaches and two different philosophies,” Molony said. “Growing up a lifelong Iowa fan, and my family had season tickets a lot of years, I always had a love for basketball and it was my dream job when it was offered to me. A couple of those seasons didn’t go as we hoped, but it was a blessing in disguise as that brought in Fran and he’s still there doing great things. We made the NIT my senior year, and that was the only postseason trip we went on during my time there.
“It was a wealth of basketball knowledge being around that program. It’s kind of on you to pick up what you hear, and discovering the ins and outs of being a successful team and maybe an unsuccessful team, too. You learn the good and the bad. It’s those little things as a future coach you look back on and recognize.”
Upon graduation, Molony returned to his alma mater and coached the Beckman sophomores for three seasons. When Correy resigned, another legendary coach in Jim Squiers took over and Molony was his varsity assistant for two years. When Squiers resigned, the reins were handed to Molony.
“When you go to work for the school you played for, you start thinking of the administration and how they must think highly of you to coach these young men,” Molony said. “It was a huge accomplishment for me personally, and a special honor for my family to know at still a pretty young age they believed I could handle this. To remember those days as a player, and what my coaches taught me, and to pass that down to new players within the Beckman program, it’s just a joy.”
After that state run of 2007, Cusick left his alma mater to join Dennis Geraghty’s staff as an assistant at Western Dubuque, where he would remain before taking over as head coach after Geraghty’s retirement for the 2018-19 season.
“When he told us he was leaving for WD, we just knew they were getting a great coach,” Molony said. “He was going to help make those players tough. We were sad to see him go, but we knew WD was getting one heck of a coach.”
STATE RETURNS
Entering this season, Beckman hadn’t clinched a state tournament berth since Molony and Cusick were both Blazers in 2007. Western Dubuque’s last trip to state came in 2012, which was Geraghty and Cusick’s first year together on the Bobcat bench.
Both set out to fix that when taking over the head coaching posts at each school.
For Molony, the process began in his first season and was set to culminate in his fourth year this winter. The Blazers retained a veteran and talented group led by all-state guard Mason White, surrounded by Jacob Hermsen, Jack Gehling and Logan Goedken. Ranked highly to open the season, Beckman was seemingly primed to break its state drought.
But when White went down with a torn ACL in early January, everything changed. The Blazers hit a losing streak, and winning just one playoff game seemed like a difficult task.
“When Mason went down, we just looked at each other,” Molony said. “We know it’s there, but how do we fit the pieces of the puzzle together so that it really clicks for us? We decided to pull back and just compete every minute and see where that puts us on the scoreboard. Every guy got a little more confident, they stepped their games up, and we picked up some wins that came down to the wire. We saw the talent, we just had to find the best way to get the pieces to fit.”
One key piece to that puzzle was the emergence of sharpshooting guard Padraig Gallagher. The sophomore stepped to the forefront for the Blazers, leading the charge in an overtime win over Jesup, a triumph over Waukon for the district title, and then a thrilling 56-52 overtime win over West Branch to claim a substate championship and Beckman’s first trip to state in nearly a decade-and-a-half.
“I think they were both about the same feelings, from being a player and now a coach,” Molony said. “Maybe more joy as a coach. When you’re a player, you’re not quite as mature and it just doesn’t happen every year. So many people go into this and really an honor like this is a team award. We’ve built our confidence over the past three years and we showed that mental toughness and grit this season. Losing your best scorer in Mason, that’s 20 points every game, and to still reach this goal is special. It was great to be rewarded for all the hard work these kids have put in.”
Cusick’s goal of getting the Bobcats to state faced an immediate road block. His first season taking over the program coincided with the school leaving the WaMaC Conference and joining the Mississippi Valley Conference. Through their first two seasons in the MVC, the Bobcats posted a combined record of 9-33.
“We knew it was going to be a big-time step up,” Cusick said. “I have two great assistant coaches in Ben Wilson and Hunter Westhoff. Without those two, I’m not sure where we’d be at. But we knew the competition, speed and size of the players in the game were going to step up. Even the officiating would be different; there’s no cheap fouls. Sometimes I’d even wonder if they’re going to call a foul sometime. It took us a year to understand that. In the second year, we thought we could have competed a lot better, but we did have some injuries and it didn’t turn out.
“The kids were more competitive, and we knew they were on the right track and trusting the process. This third year, we took that next step. We wanted to compete, be in the top three in the conference and make noise at the state level. These kids did that.”
Also boasting a veteran group led by Dylan Johnson, Garrett Baumhover and Tommy DeSollar, the Bobcats finished runner-up in the MVC Mississippi Division with an 8-4 mark. In the Class 3A Substate 3 bracket, the Bobcats dominated with a 32-point win over Benton Community, a 21-point romp over Waverly-Shell Rock and a convincing 58-42 triumph over Decorah to clinch the program’s first state berth in nearly a decade.
“He’s just a great coach,” said Johnson, an all-state forward for the Bobcats. “He helped us lead out there. He came into practice every day and helped us get better. We knew it would be tough at first in the MVC, but he took it slow with us and knew we’d start to pick it up. He showed us how to be successful and we believed that we could reach our goal of state this season.”
Sitting in the upper deck of Waverly-Shell Rock High School in the midst of a radio interview, Cusick looked on overjoyed as his players exuberantly celebrated with the state tournament banner.
“It was the culmination of three years of building,” Cusick said. “The first year we might get our butts kicked a little bit, but we’ll get better and move forward. OK, we did that, now we have to take the next step. The best part for me doing the radio interview was looking down on the floor with the kids jumping around and celebrating. Just seeing them enjoying the moment, it was so fun to see their excitement and emotion and the trust that they had in each other. That was the greatest part.”
NEW CHAPTER
For their first few years as head coaches, it was about getting their respected programs back to state.
Now comes a new chapter.
Molony and Cusick have set the expectation of playing at the state level. Moving forward, the programs hope to play a little better the next time they visit Wells Fargo Arena.
Both teams definitely had their chances in Des Moines. In the Class 2A quarterfinals, the Blazers led Des Moines Christian, 19-18, at halftime, but ultimately shot 14-for-38 from the field (36.8%) and couldn’t keep up as the Lions pulled away in a 58-38 defeat.
“You try to get used to the time of playing a game at 10 a.m.,” Molony said. “But, you’ll play at 1 a.m. if you have to, no doubt. When runs happen, it depends how far up or down you are when it happens, and we kept waiting for that spark and just never got there. The TV timeouts were very awkward for us. Any time we’d try to get something going, it was a TV timeout it felt like. But now we know the atmosphere, and it’s nothing more than playing basketball. If we play there again, I think we play much better.”
For the Bobcats, it was a true heartbreaker. WD controlled Sergeant-Bluff Luton for most of the contest, but offensively just couldn’t find the key plays to seal the deal. WD finished a nearly identical 14-for-37 shooting from the field (37.8%) in a 38-37 overtime grinder of a loss.
“We knew we left some points on the floor,” Cusick said. “They scored one more point than us, so hat’s off to them. But now when you take a step back and reflect on it, we accomplished a lot of the goals we set. We got to state, and that’s going to be the goal every year now. We have to take one more step and that’s what all the guys have to say now. It’s really all about the kids and I can’t say enough about the kids.”
While they wished their stints would have lasted longer, it wasn’t lost on the coaches how special it was for them to be leading their own programs to state in the same season.
“It’s really cool,” Molony said. “Wayne and I talk after every game. All of our kids have always gotten along and it feels like we’re in the same school district. To see these athletes do so well this season, it feels great and there’s no other coach I’m more proud of than Wayne. He’s been influencing a lot of people in the sport of basketball and I’m on that list. Wayne was always there to push us and help us achieve our best, and he’s doing it the right way.
“I always tell him he looks better in green and gold, but he’s doing a great job over there.”