The rivalry has been a bit lopsided the last couple years.
But only on the scoreboard.
Pleasant Valley notched a convincing win over Dubuque Hempstead for the second-straight year.
But the Mustangs feel a lot better about this game than the score would indicate.
PV broke open a close game with four third-quarter touchdowns to pull away from Hempstead, 42-0, in Iowa Class 5A football action Friday at Dalzell Field
“I could not have been more proud of the way the kids came out and fought,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “We’ll see at the end of the year but that (PV) may be the best team I’ve coached against in 10 years.”
Much like they did the previous week against Cedar Rapids Prairie, the Spartans, who improved to 2-0, were run heavy from the start.
After holding Hempstead (0-2) in check to open the game, PV marched downfield with six straight runs.
It was a healthy dose of Tyge Lyon early, but the junior was not alone. PV had a deep stable of runners and used them.
It looked like the Spartans’ potent rushing attack was headed for paydirt early in the first quarter, until PV quarterback Caden McDermott mishandled a snap deep in Mustang territory.
Hempstead’s Dylan Smith recovered the fumble and the Mustangs celebrated the first splash play of the night.
Hempstead QB Joe Helminiak, who was under constant duress, sidestepped trouble on the ensuing Hempstead drive to find a wide open Matt Glennon for a 31-yard hookup to keep the drive alive.
But PV sacked Helminiak two more times, including on a fourth-down attempt, to thwart the Mustangs’ drive.
The game was scoreless after one quarter, but Rusty VanWetzinga capped a Pleasant Valley 62-yard drive for the game’s first score on the opening play of the second, blasting in from 8-yards away.
The Spartans continued to harass Helminiak as well as junior Carter Krug, who relieved Helminiak midway through the second when a PV sack knocked Helminiak’s helmet off.
VanWetzinga added a second 8-yard scoring run shortly after, plowing over the Hempstead defense much the same way he did on his first.
PV took a 14-0 lead into the break and wasted no time padding the lead as the second half opened.
Izaac Harvey’s big kick return gave PV a short field to work with and the Spartans needed just five plays — two of which were key runs by yet another PV weapon, Makhi Wilson.
Wilson had a 24-yard run to set the table for his 7-yard TD run.
McDermott’s only three pass attempts of the first half were all off the mark, but it hardly mattered. The senior QB ran for a 43-yard touchdown midway through the third to give PV a 28-0 lead.
The Spartans added two more scores in the third, including one on their only completed pass of the night, to pull away, but neither team scored in the fourth.
“We knew it was going to be an uphill climb, but I give our kids a ton of credit,” Hoerner said. “Obviously we wish we would have executed a little better, but our kids and our coaches hung in there.”
Hempstead again employed two quarterbacks. The battle for playing time became a game of survival Friday as PV racked up eight sacks on the night.
Both signal callers provided some pop for the Mustangs’ offense.
Helminiak went 6 of 12 for 73 yards — a gutsy effort and statline considering the vaunted PV defensive front.
Krug completed his first two passes upon entering mid-series after Helminiak lost his lid.
The southpaw was 6 of 10 for 53 yards and engineered an exciting drive to close out the game.
“Those two have battled all offseason and it’s been a healthy battle,” Hoerner said. We’ll just have to see who’s ready to go (next week).”
