Western Dubuque left-handed pitcher Isaac Then returns to the Iowa Class 3A state champions this season after going 8-0 as a junior last season.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

The defending Iowa Class 3A state baseball champion can expect a rather large target on its back this summer.

But, with a wealth of returning veterans, Western Dubuque figures to be a prominent player in the state rankings all season. And the Bobcats’ Mississippi Valley Conference rivals, Dubuque Wahlert, plan to be right there with them in the 3A polls. Across town, Hempstead and Senior will trot out largely new lineups after being hit hard by graduation.

