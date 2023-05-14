The defending Iowa Class 3A state baseball champion can expect a rather large target on its back this summer.
But, with a wealth of returning veterans, Western Dubuque figures to be a prominent player in the state rankings all season. And the Bobcats’ Mississippi Valley Conference rivals, Dubuque Wahlert, plan to be right there with them in the 3A polls. Across town, Hempstead and Senior will trot out largely new lineups after being hit hard by graduation.
Here is a capsule look at the local teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference:
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Casey Bryant (24th season, 562-317 overall)
Last year — 32-11 overall, 20-9 in MVC, Iowa Class 3A state champions
Returning starters — Caleb Klein (sr., CF, .364, 47-for-129, 4 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 36 RBIs), Jake Goodman (jr., 2B, .393, 53-for-135, 13 doubles, 1 home run, 23 RBIs, 2-2, 2.59 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 27 innings), Isaac Then (sr., P/1B, .378, 51-for-135, 14 doubles, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs, 8-0, 1.71 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 61 1/3 innings), Brett Harris (fr., LF/P/C, .328, 42-for-128, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs), Ryan Klostermann (sr., P, 5-4, 3.75 ERA, 45 strikeouts, 46 2/3 innings), Connor Maiers (sr., P, 2-1, 5.60 ERA, 17 strikeouts, 20 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Brayden Delaney (sr., C), Thomas Blair (sr., OF), Colton McIlrath (sr., SS), Connor Krogman (sr., 1B/DH), Hunter Quagliano (sr., OF/DH).
Promising newcomers — Collin McDermott (jr., OF/P), Clayton Lindecker (jr., INF/P), Jonah Markham (jr., 2B/P), T.J. Cook (soph., SS/P), Daviyon Gaston (sr., OF).
Alumni playing in college — Calvin Harris (Mississippi), Kyle Lehmann (Mount Mercy), Dylan Gotto (Minnesota State-Mankato), Gregory Bennett (Clarke), Casey Perrenoud (Southeastern/Eastern Illinois University), Bryn Vantiger (Clarke), Garrett Kadolph (Augustana), Tucker Nauman (Southeastern).
Outlook — The Bobcats, who won the first state championship in program history by knocking off top-seeded Davenport Assumption in the final, return first-team all-staters Goodman and Then and third-teamer Klein among their six starters with experience. Western Dubuque’s experience includes 17 pitching wins and the top of the batting order. Brett Harris, who hit third in the order as an eighth grader a year ago, recently committed to the University of Mississippi, following in the footsteps of older brother Calvin Harris. Bryant believes the Bobcats will be solid up the middle defensively, but the key will be how the new starters blend into the lineup.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Kory Tuescher (11th season as head coach, 234-180 overall, 19th season in the program)
Last year — 25-13, overall, 19-10 MVC
Returning starters — Ryan Brosius (sr., P/OF, .362, 47-for-130, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 3-3, 3.66 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings), Bryce Rudiger (sr., P/UT, .303, 27-for-89, 5 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs, 8-1, 1.89 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 40 2/3 innings), Patrick Fitzgerald (sr., 2B, .355, 33-for-93, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 29 RBIs), Jack Walsh (sr., C/P/3B, .273, 33-for-121, 6 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 26 RBIs, 2-2, 2.67 ERA, 28 strikeouts, 18 1/3 innings), Seamus Crahan (sr., P/1B, .237, 9-for-38, 2-1, 4.10 ERA, 16 strikeouts, 27 1/3 innings), Zach Callahan (sr., P/OF, .238, 10-for-42, 9 RBIs, 2-4, 4.50 ERA, 27 strikeouts, 32 2/3 innings), Owen Wallace (sr., OF, .444, 8-for-18).
Other returning letterwinners — Jack Goerdt (sr., DH/1B), Nick Pierro (sr., relief pitcher), Michael Spahn (sr., relief pitcher), Colin Cronin (sr., INF).
Promising newcomers — Bode Nagelmaker (soph., C/OF, .293, 27-for-92, 22 RBIs at Dubuque Senior), Will Specht (soph.), Foti Rigopoulos (soph., P), Brevin Hawkinson (jr., P/INF), Spencer Cummer (jr., P/INF), Isaac Pfeiffer (jr., OF), Charlie Kamentz (jr., INF/OF), Caiden Frommelt (jr., OF), Andrew Slaght (jr., OF/C).
Alumni playing in college — Aaron Savary (Iowa), Jake Brosius (Coe), Charlie Jaeger (Clarke), Christian Prull (Clarke).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles will be loaded again this season, led by first-team all-staters Brosius and Rudiger, second-team all-district Fitzgerald, and 2021 all-stater Walsh among the seven veterans with starting experience. Nagelmaker established himself as an impact-maker at Senior before transferring prior to the school year. Tuescher likes his team’s speed, leadership, depth behind the plate and in the outfield, athleticism and competitive drive. The Eagles will have to overcome a lack of bullpen depth and varsity experience at a few position, but should be a contender in the postseason.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Jeff Rapp (13th season, 261-177-3 overall)
Last season — 26-12 overall, 19-11 MVC
Returning starters — Jonny Muehring (sr., .445, 53-for-119, 11 doubles, 39 RBIs, 5-3, 3.00 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 39 2/3 innings), Justin Potts (jr., .354, 35-for-99, 6 doubles, 13 RBIs, 9-11 stolen bases).
Other returning letterwinners — Curt Sauders (sr.), Jack Roling (sr.), Alex Bergfeld (sr.), Broedy Kramer (sr.,), Tyler Loso (sr.), Jase Runde (sr., 3-2, 3.57 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 31 1/3 innings), Brody Ruffridge (sr.), Andrew Tharp (sr.), Joey Helminiak (sr.), Cade Reisner (sr.).
Promising newcomers — Gage Bishop (jr.), James Wood (jr.), Grant Galle (jr.)
Alumni playing in college — Logan Runde (Kirkwood/Florida International), Zach Sabers (Kirkwood/Campbell), Nolan Schroeder (Coe), John Cornelius (Loras), George Sherlock (Southeastern), Cole Swartz (Clarke), Connor Crabill (Clarke), Jordan Laden (Ellsworth), Lane Breitsprecker (Cornell), Kellen Strohmeyer (Iowa), Solen Munson (Arizona State).
Outlook — The Mustangs look to reload this season after graduating a successful senior class last summer and seeing Munson graduate at the semester to play in the summer collegiate Appalachian League prior to enrolling at Arizona State. Muehring returns after earning first-team all-MVC and all-district and third-team all-state. Muehring and Runde return the bulk of the veteran innings on the mound. Last season, Potts, Ruffridge, Saunders, Loso and Tharp each threw less than 10 innings, so they will all have to step up this summer.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tyler Saeugling (1st season)
Last year — 7-29 overall, 6-24 MVC
Returning starters — Jon Wille (sr., .375, 42-for-112, 15 doubles, 2 triples, 19 RBIs, 2-6, 7.40 ERA, 23 strikeouts, 29 1/3 innings), Max Waller (sr., .212, 7-for-33, 7 RBIs, 1-0, 5.51 ERA, 11 strikeouts, 20 1/3 innings).
Other returning letterwinners — Dustin Foht (sr.), Andrew Barbee (sr.), Alex Kirman (jr.), Drew Francois (soph.), Jaden Arnold (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Sam Weber (jr.), Will Sullivan (jr.), Kaeden Klein (jr.), Ben Bechen (sr.).
Alumni playing in college — Cody Deardorff (Coe), Johnny Blake (Clarke), Brady Schiesl (Mount Mercy), Cole Smith (Southeastern), Ben Hefel (Winona State), Gavin Guns (Coe).
Outlook — Saeugling, a 2010 graduate of Senior, returns to his alma mater to replace Andrew Reese, who went 61-103-2 in five seasons with the Rams. He played at Ellsworth Community College and Bemidji State University while helping out with the Rams program during the summer months from 2011-2016, so he has 10 years total involvement in the program. Saeugling coached at three different high schools in Arizona from 2016-2021 and served as the head cross country coach at Marcos de Niza High School from 2017-2020 before returning to his hometown last summer. He will build around Wille, a first-team all-MVC performer a year ago, and a solid nucleus of younger talent.
