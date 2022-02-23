After a one-year hiatus, the Cascade girls basketball team is returning to its home away from home. For the 10th time in school history and ninth since 2009, the Cougars are Wells Fargo Arena-bound.
No. 10-ranked Cascade grinded its way to a 42-32 victory over upset-minded Bellevue in an Iowa Class 2A Region 5 championship Wednesday night at Nora Gymnasium. Cascade (20-4) earned the No. 6 seed and will play third-seeded Central Lyon (22-2) at 11:45 a.m. next Wednesday in the state quarterfinals.
The Comets, who were playing their best basketball of the season and defeated seventh-ranked Jesup to reach the regional final, bowed out at 15-9. They were attempting to reach Des Moines for the first time since 2012.
“It feels amazing,” Cascade senior guard Ally Hoffman said. “It was always our top goal at the beginning to get back to that very special place. And this year we had (head coach Mike) Sconsa back, so it was kind of for him this year.”
Sconsa returned to the sidelines after missing last year while recovering from a stroke.
“It’s never easy,” Sconsa said. “People go through a lot of things; a year ago today I couldn’t use my left hand and I’m still awkward with it, but we found a way to get a win and that’s all that matters. It’s not about me, though, those kids did a great job. They were very resilient against a good Bellevue team.”
Hoffman led Cascade with 18 points and Devin Simon added 10. Ka’Lynn DeShaw paced the Comets with 13 points.
Behind stout defenses, the teams struggled to find baskets early on. The game’s first points game on Kalesia DeShaw’s 3-pointer nearly 3 minutes in. From there, the lead changed hands five different times in a back-and-forth first quarter with Cascade leading, 11-9.
The Cougars used a 10-4 scoring run in the second to open up a 21-13 advantage. Alyssa Lux banked in a triple from the wing and Hoffman closed the half with four consecutive points to give her team its biggest lead of the night, 25-16, heading into the locker room.
After Cascade grabbed a 10-point advantage early in the third, Ka’Lynn DeShaw scored four quick points to cut the deficit to 27-21. But a Hoffman jumper and a Josie Manternach putback reclaimed Cascade’s double-digit lead.
Bellevue was unable to close the gap any further in the fourth as Cascade refused to relinquish a lead it held since the opening quarter.
Hoffman said having to grind through a gauntlet regional which included three ranked teams makes this trip even more special.
“It just shows a lot about Cascade basketball,” she said. “No matter what bracket we’re in, we’re always gonna play hard, we’re always gonna play defense. Being put in that bracket sucked, but we made it out.”
Sconsa said Wednesday’s state-clincher isn’t necessarily more meaningful than the nine previous, but it does feel a little bit different.
“It’s emotional, definitely emotional,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s any more special than the other ones. I’m a spoiled brat that I’ve been able to get to this point so many times. I’m just very proud of my kids — they put time in the summer, they compete, they’re willing to take criticism from me and get better. I’m just very proud of them. They really deserve this.”
Bellevue coach Scott Jess was equally proud of his team, despite falling one game short of a state berth for the second straight season.
“I’m super proud of our team,” he said. “They had no quit in them; they battled until the very end. Cascade’s very well-coached, they play hard and are very disciplined. It was a battle; it was a fun game. You hate to be on the losing end, but I’m very proud of our girls.”