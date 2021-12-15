DYERSVILLE, Iowa — After an up-and-down start to the season, the Dyersville Beckman girls basketball team was waiting for that break-out performance.
They found it Tuesday night with a 52-33 victory over Maquoketa at Beckman High School.
“For some reason today, it clicked better than it has been,” Beckman coach Chad Thomason said. “(Maquoketa) is a good team, so to come out and get the lead like that in the first half and keep it in the second half, everything kind of came together for us tonight.”
It was the third straight victory for the Trailblazers over the Cardinals. Maquoketa had won four of six over Beckman prior to last season.
After Maquoketa scored the opening basket of the game, the Blazers went on a 9-0 run, bookended by a Lauren Osterhaus 3-pointer and jumper.
They extended the advantage even further behind a 14-5 scoring run throughout the second quarter. After Jenna Lansing’s putback, a beautiful feed from Osterhaus to Shelby Pirc, and another Osterhaus triple, Beckman had a commanding 28-11 advantage late in the second quarter. Shea Steffen’s jumper with under a minute remaining put the Blazers up, 30-13, at the half.
A big key to the Blazers’ success was their extended zone defense that caused 13 first-half turnovers and was effective in preventing the Cardinals from getting the ball down low to post players Jackie Miller and Carley Davis.
“That was huge,” Thomason said. “We had to make sure we took their touches away as best we could. We were prepared for man (defense), but the zone was working and when we are scoring, we’ll stay in it.”
McDermott’s post feed to Lansing capped off two straight baskets for the junior forward and gave Beckman its largest lead of the game, 36-17, with 3:11 remaining in the third quarter.
McDermott, the court general for the Blazers, found Steffen down low for two more baskets in the fourth, and sealed the victory with a 3-pointer of her own to go up, 46-28, with 4:51 left in the game.
Lauren Osterhaus led a balanced scoring attack for the Blazers with 12 points. Pirc added 10, Steffen eight, McDermott seven, and Lansing six points.
Jackie Miller led Maquoketa with nine points and Reese Kuhlman had eight.
With two big rivalry games forthcoming against West Delaware and Cascade, Osterhaus hopes this is the lift her team was waiting on.
“We sure hope so,” Osterhaus said. “We’ve got West Delaware Friday and we know they are competitive and Cascade Saturday, and they are always good, so we’ve got two more big games ahead of us, so hopefully this carries over. It’s a confidence booster for us in the WaMac, as well.”