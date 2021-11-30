Shawn O’Donnell spent plenty of time speaking to some of his Dubuque Fighting Saints teammates about the NCAA Division I recruiting process before he even started looking at schools.
So, he just knew when he found the right fit.
The 6-foot, 171-pound forward from Pittsburgh verbally committed to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell on Monday. O’Donnell, 18, visited the school two weeks ago and fell in love with the campus, hockey facilities and the program.
“It was really nice to have guys I could go to who have been through it,” O’Donnell said. “The main message they had for me was know your priorities. Make a list of what you’re looking for in a school before you start looking at them, then match up the schools that offer those things.
“Lowell checked off all the boxes for me. Hockey-wise, socially and academically, it was exactly what I was looking for in a school.”
O’Donnell has contributed two goals, six points, 18 penalty minutes and an abrasive style of play in his first season with the Saints. His first goal was the game-winner in a 4-2 decision over Omaha in front of his hometown fans at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.
“Shawn brings outstanding work ethic and competitiveness to the rink every single day,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “He will one day be a valued member of Coach (Norm) Bazin’s team, just as he is here on the Fighting Saints.”
Bazin has transformed the River Hawks into a perennial contender in the Hockey East during his 10 seasons at the helm after the school suffered through years of mediocrity. He owns a 215-119-33 record and has led Lowell to five NCAA berths.
“They play a hard, in-your-face, straight-line, go-through-you style, and that’s the way I like to play,” O’Donnell said. “It’s a hard skill. Everybody on the team can grind, but everyone can also score. That’s exactly how I like to play. Hopefully, I can thrive in that kind of environment.”
O’Donnell said he will likely return to Dubuque for another season before joining the River Hawks.
“I love it here in Dubuque,” he said. “I’m in no rush. I want to make sure I’m in the right place to go in and contribute and the team’s in the right place to have me when I eventually get to Lowell. I want to be able to go in and contribute right away when I get there.”