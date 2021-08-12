DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Kevin Costner emerged from the cornstalks in right field, and life once again imitated art on a hallowed parcel of land in Dubuque County.
Major League Baseball built a postcard-worthy temporary stadium adjacent to the Field of Dreams movie site, and not only did 8,000-plus fans come, the country wished it were here to witness it ... all the way to the very last pitch.
And, oh, what a finish.
The Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees, 9-8, on Tim Anderson’s two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game that will not be a one-time event. The near-flawless execution and overwhelming national response prompted Commissioner Rob Manfred to promise the game will return next August during his late-afternoon press conference.
“Once I made contact, I knew it was over, I knew it was out,” Anderson said of his 13th home run of the season. “But these are the moments you want to be in. A big game like this, this is the time to show up.
“We played a great game all the way through and we were able to finish it and get the win.”
The Yankees rallied with two outs in the ninth to take an 8-7 lead. Tyler Wade led off with a single and, two Liam Hendriks strikeouts later, Aaron Judge belted his 25th home run of the season to the cornfield in right-center field to pull New York within a run. After Joey Gallo walked, Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees the lead with his 18th bomb of the season, to left field.
“I couldn’t see out there, so I couldn’t tell if it went over or if he hit the wall and maybe he got hurt or something and it was still in play,” said Stanton, who carried corncobs in his back pockets during batting practice and plans to take them home with him. “When I realized it went over, it was an awesome moment for me that I could put the team up and in a good spot.
“It was definitely not the way we wanted it to end. But, in general, it was pretty cool to play in that stadium and have that experience. We definitely want to come out on top on a day like today, though.”
In the bottom half of the ninth, No. 9 hitter Seby Zavala drew a six-pitch walk after Danny Mendick grounded out. Anderson followed with a line-drive home run to right-centerfield to touch off a fireworks show from the massive batter’s eye beyond the bullpens.
“First time here at the Field of Dreams, and to be able make a memory like this is definitely leaving a mark,” Anderson said. “The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show tonight.”
And the heart and soul of the American League Central-leading White Sox stole the show from the Yankees.
“It was kind of the ultimate high and then the ultimate low,” Yankees centerfielder Brett Anderson said. “It’s obviously a long season and those things happen, but with where we are in the standings, we’re starting to run out of time.”
White Sox manager Miguel Cairo couldn’t have asked for anyone else to come through. Cairo will lead the team while Tony LaRussa tends to a death in the family.
“Tim’s amazing,” Cairo said. “He’s been the energy, the man. I’m going to say the man of our team. And what a leader. He came through today. He carried us. That was awesome. That was a really good game, an exciting game. That was special.
“It was a dream come true. Field of Dreams, that dream came true. It was an awesome day. Now I can tell you it was a really good day.”
But who could have dreamed a finish like that?
“Well, I still can’t believe it,” White Sox cleanup hitter Eloy Jimenez said. “That was amazing. Like I say before, we never give up. You saw the result after the game. That’s a message to everybody.”
Usually, it takes a game-changing play or the roar of the crowd to bring out the goosebumps. But Costner, the lead actor in the Field of Dreams, changed that the moment he stepped out of the cornstalks in right field and began slowly walking toward the pitcher’s mound, followed by the players from both teams.
“Thirty years ago, 30, on the other side of that corn we filmed a movie that stood the test of time,” Costner said from a microphone on the infield grass. “Tonight, thanks to that enduring impact that that little movie had, it's allowed us to come here again. But now, on a field that Major League Baseball made. We've come to see the first-place White Sox play the mighty Yankees on a field that was once corn.
“It's perfect. We've kept our promise, Major League Baseball kept its promise. The dream is still alive. There's probably just one question to ask. Is this Heaven?”
The roar of, “No, It’s Iowa” didn’t quite satisfy the legendary actor.
“I don't think I heard you. Is this Heaven? Yes, it is. This field is for the players. Good luck today.”
The rest of the pre-game didn’t disappoint, from American Idol winner and Iowa native Maddie Poppe singing the national anthem, followed by Iowa natives Lt. Col. “Deuce” Siems, Maj. “Zero” Carlton, Maj. “Jewsy” Berry and Capt. “Pistol” Rindels performing a flyover of four A10s from the 303rd Fighter Squadron.
It took just seven batters for the diamond’s feature attraction to come into play. With two out in the bottom of the first inning, White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu laced a line-drive home run a few rows deep into the left-field cornfield off Yankees starter Andrew Heaney for his 23rd of the season. Nate Offerman, who won an Iowa Class 2A state golf championship this spring and starred for the Dyersville Beckman baseball team this summer, retrieved the historic ball from the corn.
Chicago’s lead lasted only two innings. Yankees leadoff man D.J. LeMahieu drew a two-out walk, Gardner singled, and Judge belted a no-doubt opposite field home run just to the right of the light pole in the right-field cornfield for his 24th of the season.
The White Sox immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning. Adam Engel drew a leadoff walk and Anderson lined an RBI double into the left-field corner. After Abreu drew a two-out walk, Jimenez belted an opposite-field three-run home run toward the corn maze in right field for his sixth of the year.
In the same general direction, but a few miles down an adjacent road, a White Sox fan greeted Jimenez with a sign reading, “go White Sox. Hit it here, Eloy,” propped up against an old John Deere tractor.
The White Sox added on in the fourth. Luis Robert doubled to the base of the right-centerfield wall near the 380 sign to lead off the inning, and Zavala cranked a two-run shot into the right-centerfield cornfield for his fourth of the year.
Jimenez nearly hit another homer in the fifth. But Gardner tracked down his 400-foot drive to straightaway center before running into the padded wall painted to resemble an Iowa barn.
Moments later, as dusk began to fall on Dyersville, a picturesque scene beyond the right-field corn became even prettier as the floodlights from the Field of Dreams movie site illuminated the historic white clapboard house and dozens of fans having a catch on the original diamond.
Gardner laced a line-drive homer to right field in the sixth, when the Yankees chased Chicago starter Lance Lynn. But, with runners in scoring position and the tying run at the plate, reliever Michael Kopech fanned Rougned Odor to end the threat.
The Yankees loaded the bases in the seventh, but reliever Aaron Bummer coaxed Joey Gallo to hit a sizzling ground ball up the middle into the shift. Anderson knocked the ball down before stepping on second base to end the inning.
“That’s probably the greatest setting for a baseball game I’ve ever been a part of,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It was awesome. Major League Baseball has done an amazing job creating that experience. It was a pretty special game that unfortunately didn’t go our way, but as far as the atmosphere, the playing field, the perfect weather tonight, it was something to behold.”