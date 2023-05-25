Roan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss have formed a formidable tandem throughout the season.
The Dubuque Wahlert duo leaned on their tight-knit partnership to avenge a semifinal loss and claim third place in the doubles competition at the Class 1A state meet on Wednesday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo, Iowa.
“We didn’t play great in the semifinal match,” said Martineau, who placed sixth in singles last year. “It just showed how hard-working we are and the endurance we have to go out and fight for third place.”
Recommended for you
The Golden Eagles’ tandem fell in two sets to Decorah’s Landon Baker and Daniel Skrade, 6-2, 6-4, before rebounding for a straight-set, 7-5, 6-4, win over Waverly-Shell Rock’s Luca Myers and Benny Ramker in the third-place match.
Curtiss, making his second consecutive state doubles appearance after partnering with Martineau’s older brother Nolan last year, said the pair quickly brushed aside the semifinal defeat.
“We obviously weren’t too happy after that first match today,” Curtiss said. “We were just really good at being there for each other and motivating one another because we both know how much it really means to the other. I love playing with Roan because I think our styles really complement each other perfectly.”
According to Wahlert coach Eric Lucy, Martineau and Curtiss pair so well together because each brings their own unique aspect individually.
“Roan is a very smart player and doesn’t have the same level of pace, where Charlie hits hard and gets after it,” Lucy said. “Just having that Ying and Yang between the two of them works really well. They really make a nice duo. I’m just really excited for Roan and Charlie to get third place.”
Martineau said strategically doubles play is vastly different than singles competition, but having a partner to pick him up was crucial to winning Wednesday’s second match.
“The relationship that we built helped us get through today,” Martineau said. “I don’t know if maybe we were a little bit nervous in the first match today, but we were able to rely on each other, and that really helped us in the big moments of the second match.”
Marinueau and Curtiss’ journey isn’t complete, as the pair will compete in the state team competition next Wednesday. Wahlert has placed third the last two seasons.
“We’ve shown that we’re a force to be reckoned with now,” Curtiss said. “I think we’ll make some noise at the team state competition next week. I’m looking forward to it.”
• Dubuque Hempstead’s Jake Althaus fell, 6-0, 6-2, in a Class 2A singles consolation semifinals match to Jayden Shin of Iowa City West, and then dropped a 6-1, 6-2 decision to Fort Dodge’s Micah Flaherty.
Althaus finished in eighth place with a 2-3 record at the state tournament in Iowa City.