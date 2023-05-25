dubs
Dubuque Wahlert’s Roan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss placed third in the Iowa Class 1A state doubles tournament on Wednesday.

 Contributed

Roan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss have formed a formidable tandem throughout the season.

The Dubuque Wahlert duo leaned on their tight-knit partnership to avenge a semifinal loss and claim third place in the doubles competition at the Class 1A state meet on Wednesday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo, Iowa.

