SCALES MOUND, Ill. — With five graduated senior starters who carried the program to new heights last year, there was the obvious question about Scales Mound’s follow-up campaign this winter.
How do you follow that?
The returning Hornets have quickly changed that question.
Can they do it again?
With a slew of talented new faces stepping in and prepared to shoulder the load, the Illinois Class 1A No. 5-ranked Hornets are looking primed for another crack at the conference crown and a deep postseason run. A big hurdle toward that goal came on Tuesday night, as Thomas Hereau capped a 21-point performance with a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead Scales Mound in outlasting East Dubuque, 56-53, at Scales Mound High School.
“It was supposed to be a lob to the hoop, but I just ran to the ball and got it,” Hereau said of the game-winning shot. “I wanted to shoot that shot. I feel awesome. It was great.”
Jacob Duerr added 13 points for the Hornets (8-1) and Max Wienen chipped in eight. Brody Culbertson led the Warriors (4-2) — who are receiving votes in the latest 1A poll — with 19 points, and Aiden Colin had 12 in a great back-and-forth ballgame.
“We were always waiting for our turn,” said Hereau, a junior guard. “Now that we have it, we’re just making the most of it. We’re putting in work and playing as a team.”
Behind a program record 36 wins last year, those decorated five seniors led Scales Mound to a third-place trophy at the Illinois Class 1A state tournament and became the first boys program from the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division — and Jo Daviess County, for that matter — to ever reach the state tournament.
Now, it’s time for this new group to forge their own path, one that could be quite successful in its own right.
“When you graduate the five starters we did, they scored more than 5,000 points and three of them were all-staters, so that’s never easy,” Hornets coach Erik Kudronowicz said. “But at the same time, these guys were hungry. These guys have worked at the younger levels and with our summer program. When this season started, you could tell these guys had that edge of going out and putting their own niche on this program.”
The Hornets played in front during the first quarter, as Hereau opened the game with a 3 and a runner for a quick 5-0 lead. When the Warriors crawled within 9-8, Duerr sank a pair of free throws to keep Scales Mound ahead to close the period, 13-10.
Hereau delivered a tough drive in the lane, then followed with a steal and a layup to begin the second quarter. Wienen drilled a trey for a quick 7-0 run to give the Hornets a 20-10 lead, and with the crowd buzzing, East Dubuque called a timeout.
ED regrouped and regained the lead behind Culbertson, who scored 12 points in the frame. The sophomore guard scored on a pair of tough takes to the hoop before swishing a triple. He then added two at the free-throw line and another trey to give the Warriors a 24-22 lead on a 14-2 run. ED took a 25-24 edge into the locker room at the half.
“These guys play tenacious for four quarters,” Kudronowicz said. “These are the type of games you want to see early in the season to see where your team is at. These guys haven’t been in these situations and they are holding their own. East Dubuque played us hard, toe-to-toe from start to finish. Happy with the way the guys executed down the stretch.”
Carter Widmeier connected on a pair of 3s to push ED’s lead to 35-29 at the 4:40 mark of the third, but Duerr scored five points and Hereau nailed a fadeaway to put the Hornets back on top, 36-35. Colin attacked the lane to tie it for the Warriors, then Culbertson connected from downtown to help ED push back out to a 45-40 advantage at the end of the third.
“We still had time, so you just have to stay cool,” Hereau said. “Hopefully you get a stop and make the most of your offensive possession. That’s what we did.”
Sutter’s drive gave the Warriors a 47-40 lead with 6:57 remaining, but the Hornets claimed the lead once again with a 10-2 run sparked at the charity stripe. Hereau, Duerr and Charlie Wiegel each hit two at the line, with Wiegel’s putting the Hornets back in front, 50-49, with 3:43 to play.
Bradin Lee’s free throws tied the game for ED with 1:03 remaining. Hereau missed in the lane, and with a chance to win, the Warriors turned it over in the closing seconds. The Hornets called a timeout with 1 second left, which was just enough for Hereau to take the ball on an inbound pass from the sideline and turn around for the game-winner.
“These are the type of games I want to play in,” Hereau said. “Close games are what makes you tougher. Games like that you can’t beat.”
