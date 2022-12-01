The River Valley already was a pretty tough wrestling conference, but it figures to get even better with the addition of Beckman Catholic and Maquoketa this year.
Here is a capsule look at the area programs competing in the conference:
BECKMAN CATHOLIC
Coach — Steven Lueck (3rd season)
Last year — 13-6
Returning starters — Jake Schmidt (Soph., 120); Shawn Brunsman (Soph., 132); Riley White (Jr., 145); Alex Hageman (Sr., 160); Ryan Funke (Sr., 182)
Outlook — The Trailblazers qualified for the Class 1A regional dual tournament last year and advanced five wrestlers to the individual state tournament, but a bulk of Beckman’s lineup has graduated. That leaves the Blazers with a young, but talented lineup. Schmidt is the only returning district qualifier after going 24-19 and placing third at the district tournament. Brunsman, White and Funke each took third at the sectional tournament; Hageman placed fourth. Funke posted a 27-12 record last year.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Dave Ripperger (11th season)
Last year — 7-19 overall, 3-10 RVC
Returning starters — Ryder Michels (Sr., 220); Aiden Harms (Soph., 132); Jack Hiland (Jr., 195); Jake Hiland (Soph., 145); Kempton Sikkema (Jr., 170)
Other returning veterans — Connor Dierks (Soph., 126); Jeremiah Sauser (Sr., 145); Casey Tath (Jr., 152); Blayne Tharp (Soph., 160); Quintin Pickett (Jr., 145)
Promising newcomers — Carter Dierks (Fr., 138); Jamie Fondell (Jr., 220); Dylan Knuth (Jr., 170); Seth Smith (Fr., 152); Sam Gassmann (Fr., 132)
Outlook — Ripperger has built the Comets’ program from scratch and is starting to see its youth program paying off. The squad returns a solid core that has grown up through Bellevue’s Shooting Stars program and Ripperger expects that experience to help the Comets continue their upward growth. Numbers have been an issue in past years and that is always a concern, but Bellevue does appear capable of filling out a more complete lineup this winter. Jake Hiland was Bellevue’s only district qualifier last year, finishing fourth.
CASCADE
Coach — Travis Andrews (16th season)
Last year — 15-16 overall, 4-9 RVC
Returning state qualifier — Brock Morris (Soph., 113)
Other returning veterans — Cade Rausch (Sr., 220); Ty Frasher (Jr., 152)
Promising newcomers — Kalvin Manternach (Fr., 120); Cason Rausch (Fr., 138); Eli Fritz (Fr., 138); Cooper Cook (Fr., 145)
Outlook — Andrews likes what he has seen in the room so far this season and expects the Cougars to perform well on the mat again this winter. He also envisions filling out close to a full lineup in dual meets. The Cougars’ returning experience starts with Morris, who placed fourth at the Class 1A state tournament as a 106-pound freshman last year. Cade Rausch qualified for the district tournament last season, placing third. Frasher took third at sectionals.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Colton Feller (4th season)
Last year — 3-13
Returning starters — Sam Thines (Jr.); Jackson VanKeuren (Jr.); Cam Tracy (Jr.); Sam Livermore (Jr.); Pryce Schueller (Soph.); Spencer Martin (Soph.)
Promising newcomers — Donavan Cook (Fr.); Xavier Grau (Fr.)
Outlook — Feller likes the position his team is in heading into his fourth season in charge. The Cardinals don’t have any seniors on the roster, leaving plenty of room for growth over the next couple seasons. Maquoketa was in a tough sectional last year and Schueller is the team’s only returning district qualifier. VanKeuren won the most matches among returners after posting a 24-23 record. Livermore and Thines both placed third at the sectional tournament.
