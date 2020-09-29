If you’re looking to beat Western Dubuque on its home course, you’re going to have to out-shoot the vaunted Stelzer brothers.
Good luck. You’re going to need it.
Despite facing the competition of a perennial state title contender in Cedar Falls, and the reigning Class 4A state champ in Linn-Mar’s Dillon Burr on Monday, Jax and Davis Stelzer defended their home turf of Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta, Iowa.
Davis, a junior, earned medalist honors with a smooth 1-under par 70, while older brother Jax took runner-up with a 1-over 72, leading the Bobcats to the team victory with a 301 in the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional meet.
“Jax and I are really in sync right now,” Davis Stelzer said. “We’re coming up big in the clutch right now you could say, and we’re hoping to bring some low numbers here at the end of the season that can hopefully boost us to state.”
The Bobcats held off Cedar Falls’ 307 and Linn-Mar’s 313 to earn the win in the final round. Jackson Webber added a 79 and Max Naumann fired an 80 to round out WD’s scorecard.
“It feels great to come out on top today,” Davis Stelzer said. “We had some pretty tough competition with Cedar Falls and Linn-Mar, and coming in very low with a 301 is a big confidence boost for our team.”
Western Dubuque entered the final round in fourth place — one spot behind Cedar Rapids Washington — and its performance at Thunder Hills pushed the Bobcats to runner-up in the final standings with a 319-301—620. Cedar Falls won the title with a 614, with Linn-Mar in third with a 621. Dubuque Wahlert closed with a 323-328—651 and placed sixth out of eight teams.
“Our division is so difficult,” Bobcats coach Ben Wilson said. “The guys knew coming in that, realistically, on our home course we had a chance to get Washington. We just beat them on our home course in a quad, so we thought let’s see if we can overtake Washington.
“The guys played so well. Talking to the other coaches, they all talked about the wind and the drizzling and tough conditions, but when I talked to my guys they were just grinding through and finding pars.”
In the final two-round medalist standings, Burr did claim the overall title with a 70-74—144, just edging out Cedar Falls’ Owen Sawyer’s 73-72—145. Davis Stelzer finished third with a 76-70—146 and Jax Stelzer was fourth at 75-72—147.
“And these guys were telling me about some shots that they missed out there,” Wilson said of the Stelzers. “They are really clicking right now, just at the right time of year. They are two of the most consistent players in the league, and they give us a chance to win every single time.
“They know who was on the course today. Cedar Falls is one of the top three teams in the state, and Dillon Burr won individual state last year. For them to finish 1-2 today is amazing. They were competing against some really good players, and those two just don’t faze.”
The effort should provide the Bobcats with more confidence heading into the final round of the city meet on Thursday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club, which WD leads by 6 strokes over Wahlert.
That’s followed by the state qualifying meet on Monday, with WD and Wahlert at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course in Long Grove.
“Overall, we were really happy with the win today,” Davis Stelzer said. “Coach is really proud of us for putting in the hours on the range and on the course. We are pretty happy with how we finished second overall.”
Ben Vaassen led the Golden Eagles, finishing fifth overall in the two-round standings with a 75-76—151. Behind Vaassen’s 76 on Monday, Ben Cummer added an 82, while Nick Splinter fired an 83 and Will Coohey and Charlie Becker each shot 87s.
In the final round of the Valley Divisional meet at The Meadows Golf Club in Asbury, Dubuque Senior finished fourth in the round but placed third in the two-round standings with a 351-339—690. Cedar Rapids Xavier won the team title with a 336-322—658, while Dubuque Hempstead closed fourth out of eight teams with a 363-349—712.
Timmy Casey led the Rams with an 80 for the round, followed by Nate Obbink’s 82 and Owen King’s 86. Aidan Obermueller wrapped up Senior’s scorecard with a 91.
Wil Sigwarth tied for medalist honors with a 76 for the Mustangs. Curt Saunders added an 89, with Colin Nelson firing a 91 and Nate Kaesbauer rounding out the scorecard with a 93.
Hempstead and Senior will play their state qualifying meet on Monday at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.