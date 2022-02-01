EPWORTH, Iowa — The Western Dubuque boys basketball team deserved to have this game fall in its favor.
After an eight-game stretch that saw four games decided by three points or fewer, and only one win to show for it, the Bobcats were not about to let Tuesday’s home contest against Iowa City High slip away.
WD surged out to a big first-quarter lead, and withstood every punch the Little Hawks threw to come away with a 77-64 victory.
“At some point we had to start pulling out some wins, because we’ve been in so many close ones,” Western Dubuque coach Grady Gallagher said. “Credit goes to the guys down the stretch for starting to figure out how to execute the offense a little better.”
Daviyon Gaston scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half, Nick Bryant also netted 18, Andrew Oltmanns had 14, and Carson Schute 13 to lead the Bobcats.
After the Little Hawks jumped out to an early 5-0 lead to open the game. The Bobcats countered with an 11-0 run to catapult in front, 15-7. Schute had five points and Oltmanns four during the stretch. Nick Bryant drained a 3-pointer and Gaston’s putback at the buzzer gave WD a 20-7 lead after the first quarter. The Bobcats scored 20 of the final 22 points in that frame.
Western Dubuque looked to be in complete control after Nick Bryant’s triple put them ahead, 30-11, at 5:09 of the second, but Iowa City High answered with a 16-3 run of its own to close the quarter and head into the locker room trailing just 33-29.
“They brought a lot of energy there in that second quarter,” Gaston said. “We just needed to find a way to match that in the second half.”
Consecutive baskets by Gaston, Schute, and Bryant extended the Bobcats lead to 45-37 with 2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, but again, the Little Hawks rallied behind an 8-0 run to knot the game at 45-45.
“We’ve been there before,” Gallagher said. “We are a team that can put some great runs together and then all of a sudden a few turnovers or empty possessions in a row and the other team is back in the game. That’s something we know we have to work on.”
But like so many times during this recent stretch, WD was not about to let this one slip away.
Back-to-back buckets by Caleb Klein and Jackson Ingalsbe, and a Gaston drive to the hoop created all the distance WD would need, surging back ahead, 60-52.
Gaston was phenomenal in the final quarter, netting nine points, as the junior guard secured the victory for his team.
“My teammates just got on me to shoot the ball and really gave me the confidence I needed,” Gaston said. “We lost so many close games; it sure feels good to get this W.”
Gallagher feels his team is much more equipped to handle these tight contests than it was earlier in the season.
“We are a different team handling pressure now than we were a month or two ago,” he said. “That’s all you can ask for. It’s something we’ve identified to get better at and we executed tonight.”