Iowa State signed its most-prized recruiting haul in school history in December and the class was further enhanced by the signing of two more players on Wednesday, Cyclones coach Matt Campbell announced.
Iowa State added Jontez Williams (defensive back, Starke, Fla.) and Jace Gilbert (placekicker, Marlow, Okla.), during the late signing period. The Cyclones’ recruiting class is currently rated No. 33 by 247Sports, the highest ranking in school history.
Williams, a two-way star at Bradford High, is rated as the No. 117 athlete nationally by 247Sports. Williams had 653 receiving yards and three interceptions in 2021.
Gilbert, who is ranked as a top-20 kicker and punter by Kohl’s Kicking, took top honors in both field goal and punting competitions at the 2021 Kohl’s Southern Kicking Camp. He made 10 field goals, 81 PATs and averaged 41.0 yards per punt as a senior, and also quarterbacked his team to the state title, throwing for 2,227 yards and rushing for 853.
The Cyclones also added walk-ons Zack Anderson (LB, Estherville, Iowa), Chet Andrews (DE, Huntley, Ill.), Carson Brown (WR, West Des Moines, Iowa), Tyler Claiborne (WR, Lenexa, Kan.), Easton Eledge (OL, Underwood, Iowa), John Klosterman (LB, Iowa City), Drake Knoblach (LS, Winterset, Iowa), Caden Kock (RB, Carroll, Iowa), Eddie Lemos (DB, Loveland, Colo.) and Caden Matson (DB, Humboldt, Iowa).
Hawkeyes sign DB — Iowa signed 5-foot-10, 175-pound defensive back Deshaun Lee from Belleville High in Belleville, Mich. He played defensive back, running back and receiver as a prep, helping Belleville win four straight district, regional and conference championships, along with a state championship as a senior. He had 804 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior to go along with two rushing TDs, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and one interception return touchdown. The Hawkeyes also added walk-on receivers Alex Eichmann (Sussex, Wis.) and Reese Osgood (Franklin, Wis.).
Panthers add Palmer, 4 others — Northern Iowa signed Clayton Ridge linebacker Caden Palmer to its 2022 recruiting class. Joining him were fellow Iowa products Aiden Hansen (defensive end, Lisbon), Cole Filloon (receiver, Southeast Polk) and Noah Pettinger (punter, Dubuque Hempstead), and tight end Jet Solinger (Mount Pleasant, S.C.).
Palmer had 51.5 tackles, 39 solo, with 2.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recover as a senior. He also caught 26 passes for 468 yards and two touchdowns, and completed both pass attempts for 27 yards. He averaged 28.4 yards on five kickoff returns with an 80-yard touchdown and averaged 43.6 yards on 34 punts.
Badgers sign 1, welcome 6 transfers — Wisconsin signed receiver Chris Brooks Jr. to its recruiting class. Brooks, from St. Louis, Mo., becomes the Badgers’ 15th scholarship signee for 2022. In addition, Wisconsin has welcomed six transfers to campus: kicker Vito Calvaruso (Arkansas), safety Bryce Carey (Northern Illinois), cornerback Justin Clark (Toledo), defensive back Cedrick Dort (Kentucky), receiver Keontez Lewis (UCLA) and cornerback Jay Shaw (UCLA).