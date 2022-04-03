The potential was hard to ignore last season in Hempstead’s Jake Althaus and Wahlert’s Jack Freiburger.
Both had terrific seasons playing from the No. 2 spot, and this spring they are both prepared to represent their programs at the top position.
Here is a capsule look at area boys tennis teams in Iowa this spring:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Andrew Roos (5th year)
Last season — 8-7
Key players — Jake Althaus (Jr.), Grant Nelson (Jr.), Maxwell Hoden (Fr.), Jake Conlon (Jr.)
Outlook — Althaus had a terrific sophomore season, getting better with each match and providing a top-notch No. 2 for the Mustangs. He qualified for the Class 2A state meet in doubles with Kareem Kassas, and now Althaus is primed to ascend to the top position at Roos Courts. The all-Mississippi Valley Conference second-team pick is ready to take his game to another level. The Mustangs also return Nelson, who played in the 5-6 spots last season and will see a bump up to the 2-3 positions. Hempstead is receiving votes in the 2A preseason coaches poll.
WAHLERT
Coach — Eric Lucy (4th year)
Last season — 14-4
Key players — Jack Freiburger (Sr.), Roan Martineau (Soph.), Nolan Martineau (Sr.), Josh Conlon (Sr.)
Outlook — When you have 11 state championships, you’re not really sneaking up on anybody. But once again, the Golden Eagles witnessed young talent rise to the occasion last spring and finish third at the Class 1A state tournament. While longtime No. 1 Charlie Fair is gone, Freiburger is taking over the top spot. Freiburger qualified with Fair last season for state doubles and placed third. The Martineau brothers will provide two more strong players in the lineup, as Roan got hot down the stretch and placed fifth at state singles as a freshman. Needless to say, the Eagles figure to be in the title hunt once again and are ranked third in the Class 1A preseason coaches poll.
SENIOR
Coach — David Hash (2nd year)
Last season — 4-6
Key players — Andrew Day (Jr.), Tony Zuccaro (Jr.), Cameron O’Donnell (Jr.)
Outlook — The Rams graduated some talented seniors in Will Lawless, Julian Nemmers and Harrison Tompkins, and now are looking to rebuild. Day, Zuccaro and O’Donnell are the most experienced members back on the roster. Day won seven matches last season at various spots in the lineup, while Zuccaro earned a win at No. 4 and O’Donnell won six matches at different positions. All three players will have to perform at a higher level with younger players entering the lineup behind them.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Katie Meyer (1st year)
Last season — 0-14
Key players — Brayden Wickham (Soph.), Kayden Singh (Jr.), Blake Wickham (Soph.), Jagger McCool (Jr.)
Outlook — A young Bobcats team went winless in team competition last spring, and the hope of a new coach and a year of experience will bring them into the win column more often. The roster is still young, as Brayden Wickham figures to take on the No. 1 role after playing in the 2-3 positions last spring as a freshman. Expect the Bobcats to make strides even with a roster that has just one senior in Carson Schute.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Ryne Gruenwald (1st year)
Last season — 5-3
Key players — Ryan Knotts (Sr.), Jacob Riecks (Soph.), Brandon Skladzien (Soph.)
Outlook — After 31 years under Carroll Hammill, the Cardinals program turns over to former Maquoketa player Gruenwald. A strong group of seniors helped Hammill go out on a strong note with a nice season last spring, but now the Cardinals must reload under a new coach.