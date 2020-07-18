FARLEY, Iowa — Andrue Henry made quite the statement with his arm and his bat Friday afternoon.
The senior right-hander pitched four innings of two-hit ball and belted an offense-igniting two-run home run as No. 4-ranked Dubuque Hempstead throttled Davenport Central, 13-0, in five innings in an Iowa Class 4A Substate 4 opener at Farley Park.
The Mustangs improved to 14-1 with their fifth straight win and advanced to the substate championship game on Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s semifinal between Cedar Rapids Prairie and Davenport West). Hempstead will be seeking its 14th trip to state and the first since reaching the semifinals in 2014.
“We have a good, quality team that never has a bad swing, and we always like to come and show what Hempstead baseball is all about,” said Henry, who struck out six. “You always have a little bit of nerves that first game of the tournament, so it’s nice to have a win like this in the first round. Substate final, here we come.”
Hempstead jumped all over Central starter Kieran O’Brien in the top of the first inning. Kellen Strohmeyer led off with a walk and scored on Henry’s towering, no-doubt home run to left field for a quick 2-0 lead.
“My first at-bat, I wasn’t expecting to see much,” Henry said. “It was just a matter of see the ball, hit the ball. And I got all of it.”
Logan Runde followed with another walk and scored from first on Devin Eudaley’s triple to left. Max Pins reached on a hit batsman to end O’Brien’s night on the mound, and Trey Schaber made it 4-0 when he greeted reliever Ever Jens with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield. After George Sherlock singled, No. 9 hitter Michael Garrett capped the scoring in the inning by poking a two-run double to the right-centerfield gap.
“My teammates do a great job of getting on base, so I just try to do my job and get them in,” Garrett said. “In the No. 9 spot, I get pretty much all fastballs and very few breaking balls. It’s just a matter of getting my pitch and driving it.”
The Mustangs scored their six runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman. They sent 10 men to the plate.
Jens held Hempstead in check until the fourth. Strohmeyer reached on an error, and Zach Sabers belted a line-drive home run to left to extend the lead to 8-0.
“I actually didn’t think it was out until I turned around and saw it,” Sabers said. “It felt pretty nice to get one in the subbstate tournament.
“We just wanted to get something going again, and we started to string together a few more hits in that inning and we weren’t trying to do too much with our at-bats. It was good to get out of here early so we could save our arms and start getting ready for next Wednesday.”
Henry and Pins walked, Schaber smoked an RBI single to left to score Henry, and Pins made it 10-0 when he hustled in from third on a passed ball.
Garrett greeted reliever Adam Burke with a two-run triple to left, and he scored on a Strohmeyer base hit to make it 13-0. In the inning, Hempstead scored seven times on four hits and sent 11 men to the plate.
“Teams like Central scare me the most, because they come in with nothing to lose,” Hempstead coach Jeff Rapp said. “I was proud of the way our guys handled this game and took care of business like they were playing the No. 1 team in the state.”