A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday night’s games:
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
After starting the season in extended spring training to work on pitch calling, Moller made his Carolina League debut on May 11. He has a pair of hits, four walks and two RBIs in 22 plate appearances. He also has one stolen base. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 15-22 for fifth place in the North Division.
In seven games, Rea has gone 2-2 with a 5.81 ERA and 24 strikeouts against nine walks in 26 1/3 innings of work. Fukuoka is 24-16-1 for second place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League, 2.5 games behind first-place Rakuten and five games ahead of third-place Seibu.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 25. Position: Right-handed reliver. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem after going is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances ... Denlinger is 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA and four strikeouts in just four innings of work at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 14-23 and fourth in the Southern League’s North Division.
