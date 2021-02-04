Six former members of the Dubuque Fighting Saints earned spots on the preliminary list for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, college hockey’s version of the Heisman Trophy.
Merrimack’s Alex Jefferies, Nebraska-Omaha’s Chayse Primeau, Maine’s Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup, Northeastern’s Zach Solow, Notre Dame’s Alex Steeves and Providence’s Tyce Thompson appear on the list of 64 candidates.
Jefferies, a freshman left wing from Farmingham, Mass, played for the Saints briefly in 2018-19. The 2020 fourth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders has four goals and 10 points in 11 games for Merrimack.
Primeau, a junior wing from Charlotte, N.C., spent the 2017-18 season in Dubuque. The son of long-time NHLer Keith Primeau, he has contributed six goals and 17 points in 16 games for Nebraska-Omaha.
Schmidt-Svejstrup, a junior right wing from Denmark, played for Dubuque in 2016-17. He has recorded three goals and nine points in 10 games for Maine.
Solow, a senior center from Naples, Fla., played for Dubuque in 2015-16 and 2016-17 and earned the USHL’s Player of the Year award. He has recorded six goals and 13 points in 12 games as Northeastern’s captain.
Steeves, a junior forward from Bedford, N.H., played for Dubuque in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He has nine goals and 15 points in 18 games for Notre Dame this season.
Thompson, a junior center from Oyster Bay, N.Y., played as an affiliate in Dubuque in 2016-17 and spent the following season with the Saints. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils has six goals and 12 points in 16 games as Providence’s captain.
To vote for the Hobey Baker award, visit www.hobeybaker.com.
Weekend series postponed — For the sixth weekend this season, the Saints will experience a coronavirus-related postponement. The home games scheduled for tonight through Saturday against Youngstown will be rescheduled.
Dubuque has had 10 games impacted by the virus this season. That includes home games Nov. 13 against Youngstown, Nov. 20-21 against Muskegon and the three this weekend against Youngstown. The road postponements include games on Thanksgiving night at Waterloo and Dec. 26 and Jan. 22-23 at Green Bay.
Herbst headed to Omaha — Saints general manager Kalle Larsson traded goaltender Reilly Herbst to the Omaha Lancers for an eighth-round selection in Phase II of the 2021 USHL Draft. Herbst went 3-0 with a 3.33 goals against average and .873 save percentage after being acquired last month.
The move allows Herbst an opportunity to play more frequently in his final season of Junior hockey eligibility in an effort to earn an NCAA Division I college opportunity. Last week, Dubuque acquired Lukas Parik, the top goaltending prospect in the Los Angeles Kings organization, and he will shoulder the bulk of the load for the Saints’ final 30 games of the regular season.