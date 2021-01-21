Gavin Hall still enjoys the response he sees when visitors enter the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center for the first time.
The facility opened a year ago this month, and the newness certainly hasn’t worn off.
In a little more than two weeks, the pool will be on center stage when it hosts one of six Iowa High School Athletic Association state qualifying meets. It is believed to be the first time Dubuque has hosted a boys district championship meet.
“It’s super special to me, especially with this being my last year, to have this as our home pool and to be hosting districts,” said Hall, a 12th grader at Dubuque Senior. “My first two years, we swam in the old pool (across the hallway at Dubuque Hempstead). It was nice to be able to swim at home, but it was definitely a very old pool.
“Now, we have this super nice facility. And it’s cool to see people come in, look around and just say, ‘Wow.’ It’s so big and so nice, and we’re all definitely proud of it.”
The old pool at Hempstead fell into disrepair several years ago, prompting both Hempstead and Senior to seek alternative sites when it came their turns to host the Mississippi Valley Conference championships. New facilities at the University of Iowa and Linn-Mar became popular choices for MVC schools facing similar pool issues as Hempstead’s. The DCSD facility will host an MVC meet pod on Saturday.
Moving forward, the DCSD facility figures to serve as host for those schools with aging or smaller pools. It features eight wide competition lanes and five extra lanes for warm-ups and cool downs, as well as ample deck space to accommodate several teams.
A movable bulkhead allows for different configurations to the pool. At the high school levels, the boys and girls utilize different configurations for the pool. The girls use the deepest end for diving, an event not sanctioned for the boys.
“We certainly appreciate how fortunate we are to have a facility like this, and everybody knows it has to be a collaborative effort — from the athletes to the coaches to the administration to the meet workers — to keep this facility top notch for as long as possible,” Hempstead coach Rick Loeffelholz said. “I’ve been so impressed by the fact that everyone is on the same page, and they’re all willing to do the little things to make sure it’s well taken care of. I’ve said it many times, but the maintenance staff that cares for this facility does an amazing job at everything from keeping it the right temperature to making sure it’s chemically balanced.”
And, while Dubuque swimmers have gotten acclimated to the new facility, it has created a distinct home-water advantage.
“The longer you swim in a pool, the more you know all of the nuances of it,” Hempstead junior George Holesinger said. “The walls, the depth in certain areas, the width of the lanes … they’re different in every pool, and that can throw you off just a little bit mentally if you’re not used to it.
“It will definitely be a little different swimming districts in our own pool, because we’re used to going somewhere else. But it is definitely going to be an advantage that will help us put up some really fast times.”
And the DCSD immediately developed a reputation as a fast pool. In the boys configuration, the 50-yard pool ranges from 12 feet, 6 inches at one end to 6 feet, 7 inches at the other. And each lane measures 9 feet wide.
“The wider lanes and the deeper water dissipates waves so much better, so you can go faster,” Loeffelholz said. “A lot of pools are 4 or 5 feet at one end, and when swimmers go to flip or turn, you can see them bouncing from the waves. The deeper the water and the wider the lanes, the more efficiently they can get in and out of their turns, which obviously makes a big difference.”
In its first full high school season, the DCSD pool hosted a girls state qualifying meet this fall. And Senior coach Jesse Huff believes the Iowa state sanctioning bodies will likely consider the facility to be included in a consistent rotation for state qualifying meets.
“What makes a huge difference is we have such fantastic meet workers, and we always have, so you know that all of the technical aspects of running a meet will work,” Huff said. “That’s a huge part of hosting a state qualifying meet, and it’s not a Hempstead thing or a Senior thing. Both schools have always worked together so well.
“The facility is clean and open and available, and the custodians do a remarkable job with it. Those are all things that will make it appealing to the state when they make the district assignments.”
Senior will serve as the meet host on Feb. 6. The event will also include Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Decorah, Hempstead, Linn-Mar, Vinton-Shellsburg and Waterloo.
The other state qualifiers will take place at Clinton, Fort Dodge, Davenport Central, Johnston and Southeast Polk. Linn-Mar will host the state meet the following Saturday, because the University of Iowa requested a one-year hiatus from hosting because of COVID-19 concerns. Per IHSAA regulations, spectators will not be permitted for the district or state meets this season.